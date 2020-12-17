Breaking News

French president Emmanuel Macron tests positive for coronavirus

French president Emmanuel Macron is self isolating after testing positive for Covid-19. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

French president Emmanuel Macron is self isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

According to a statement from the Elysee Palace, 42-year-old Mr Macron tested positive after displaying some symptoms.

It read: "This diagnosis was made following an RTPCR test performed at the onset of the first symptoms.

"In accordance with the health instructions in force applicable to all, the President of the Republic will isolate himself for 7 days. He will continue to work and ensure his activities remotely."

Prime Minister Jean Castex, 55, is now also self-isolating as he is considered to be a "close contact", officials confirmed.

France is currently under strict coronavirus restrictions, with an overnight curfew having been brought in this week in an effort to curb increasing cases.

So far, France has had over 2 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 and almost 60,000 deaths.

More to follow...