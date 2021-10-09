Lebanon’s electricity supply shuts off as power stations run out of fuel

9 October 2021, 14:29

On September 22 Lebanon's newly formed Government raised prices of gasoline, diesel and gas cylinders by about 20 per cent
By Asher McShane

Lebanon has no electricity after the country's biggest two power stations shut down due to a fuel shortage, a government official said on Saturday.

The power outage will continue for a few days, the official told the Reuters news agency.

The entire country appears to be without electricity.

There are been shortages of gas across the globe as demand rose sharply after the pandemic, sending prices through the roof.

A thermoelectric plant at Zahrani power station stopped. On Friday, the Deir Ammar plant stopped when diesel supplies ran out.

Efforts are under way to use the army's fuel oil reserve to operate the power plants temporarily.

In July, Lebanon agreed a stop-gap deal with Iraq to supply fuel in an effort to ease blackouts and shortages of essential supplies.

