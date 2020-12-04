Watch the moment plane crash lands on live motorway before crashing into vehicle

By EJ Ward

This is the moment a pilot made an emergency landing on a live motorway before hitting a car and shockingly nobody was injured.

Amazing footage released by the Minnesota Department of Transportation shows the plane, with two people on board, landing in the middle lane of the highway ahead of two vehicles.

Nobody was injured when Craig Gifford, 52, a member of the US aerobatics flying team, struck a vehicle after landing the single-engine Bellanca Viking plane on the highway outside in a suburb of St. Paul, local media reported.

The single-propellor plane appeared to have suffered an engine failure, the Ramsey County Deputy's Federation said on Facebook, alongside images of the craft smashed into the hood of an SUV.

ICYMI: A plane landed on 35W last night. (Yes, really!)



While this isn't *quite* what we mean by a "multimodal transportation system," we're glad no one was injured and are impressed by the pilot's effort to #zippermerge from above! pic.twitter.com/imPdiQ1wMX — Minnesota Department of Transportation (@MnDOT) December 3, 2020

David Stratioti was on the road when the crash happened and told local reporters: "We were driving home from RiverWest and noticed a low flying plane – like too low for where we were - about a half mile from 694 going North on 35," he said.

"Then all of a sudden we saw the plane try to land in the median and it swiped an SUV. We pulled over and saw the two people in the plane get out and went over to see if everyone was okay in the SUV."

"The wing cut into the left side of the SUV. The engine was smoking but no fire. There were two people in the plane. We only saw one in the SUV, but we're unsure if anyone else was inside."

