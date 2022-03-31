Putin threatens to cut off Europe's gas supply tomorrow unless it's paid in roubles

31 March 2022, 17:01 | Updated: 31 March 2022, 17:09

putin
Putin threatens to cut off gas supply tomorrow unless Europe pays in roubles. Picture: Alamy

By Liam Gould

Vladimir Putin has threatened to cut off Europe's gas supply tomorrow if countries continue to refuse to pay in roubles, the Russian national currency.

The Russian president has said "unfriendly countries" who import energy could be cut off from their gas supply from tomorrow unless they open a state-linked bank and pay for it in roubles.

In a televised address, Putin said: "In order to purchase Russian natural gas, they must open rouble accounts in Russian banks.

"It is from these accounts that payments will be made for gas delivered starting tomorrow."

He added: "If such payments are not made, we will consider this a default on the part of buyers, with all the ensuing consequences.

"Nobody sells us anything for free, and we are not going to do charity either - that is, existing contracts will be stopped."

According to an order signed by Putin, gas buyers should open accounts with the state-controlled Gazprombank to facilitate currency exchange on purchases.

Russia currently supplies around a third of Europe's gas despite the country being hit by widespread sanctions following their invasion of Ukraine.

It has also seen a number of major Western companies shutting down all operations in the country. The Russian currency fell to historic lows since the invasion, but has since slightly recovered.

The rouble had fallen to a record low of 120 to the dollar, but recently rose to 3.4% stronger against the dollar.

Putin announced last week that "unfriendly" countries would have to pay in roubles as a response to the sanctions in an attempt to channel more money directly into the Russian economy and boost "sovereignty".

But the Russian president has insisted Moscow will fulfil all contracts if conditions are met.

"Russia will continue, of course, to supply natural gas in accordance with volumes and prices... fixed in previously concluded contracts," he said.

"The changes will only affect the currency of payment, which will be changed to Russian roubles" for a list of given countries.

The list of "unfriendly" countries includes the United States, European Union member states, Britain, Japan, Canada, Norway, Singapore, South Korea, Switzerland and Ukraine.

58% of sales were settled in Euros as of January this year, and the US dollar for 39% according to gas giant Gazprom.

A Downing Street spokesperson said the government doesn't plan on paying for Russian gas in roubles, and that they were monitoring any potential impact on the European market.

He said: "That is not something we will be looking to do."

This comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson alluded to Britain's future energy plans to withdraw reliance on Russian gas. Speaking to MPs in front of the Liaison Committee, he said: "Renewables are fantastic: offshore wind – and I stress offshore wind – I think has massive potential. But so does nuclear."

Germany - a country far more reliant on Russian imported gas - have taken their first steps to prepare for rationing this week as the threat of being cut off from imported energy continues.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck has called the latest demands "blackmail" and said it would be an unacceptable breach of contract.

"It's important that sanctions are respected... but Putin is now trying to weaken this by trying to break through the sanctions with his rouble demand.

"To be prepared for this situation, this morning I declared the early warning level according to the gas law."

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Footage has emerged of Ukrainian drivers negotiating a heavily mined road. Right, a Ukrainian soldier in a bombed-out building in Kyiv

Nerve shattering moment Ukrainian motorists negotiate heavily mined stretch of road

A security personnel stands next to the wreckage at the site of a deadly car bomb attack in the port city of Aden, Yemen

Saudi-led Yemen ceasefire begins despite rejection of Houthi rebels

Manson Follower Parole

California governor rejects parole for Manson family member Leslie Van Houten

Zelensky gestures

Zelensky expresses scepticism at Russia’s vow to scale back activity near Kyiv

Koreas Tensions

South Korea in ‘key rocket launch’ – days after North’s ICBM test

Mourners attend the funeral of Avishai Yehezkel, 29, in Bnei Brak, Israel, om Wednesday March 30 2022. Yehezkel was killed by a gunman in a crowded city in central Israel late on Tuesday

Israelis say gunman who killed five was West Bank Palestinian

Oil terminal

Poland to end Russian oil imports as Germany warns over gas supplies

Israel Shooting

Israeli forces arrest five in West Bank over deadly shooting

Poland Russia Ukraine War

Four million refugees have fled Ukraine, says UN agency

Russia Ukraine War

Russia pounds areas near Kyiv and Chernihiv, despite vow to scale back

Kazakhstan Russia Space Station

US astronaut returns in Russian capsule to end record space mission

Ketanji Brown Jackson

Republican senator to back Ketanji Brown Jackson for Supreme Court post

Vladimir Putin

Putin being misled by advisers on Ukraine – US intelligence

Imran Khan

Allies abandon Pakistani premier Imran Khan ahead of no-confidence vote

Joe Biden

Joe Biden to send £380m more in direct aid to Ukraine

Hubble Space Telescope

Astronomers discover farthest star yet – but it’s long gone

World News

See more World News

Severe Weather

One killed, 10 injured after tornado hits north Texas county

9 days ago

Russian troops have been accused of killing as many as 30 of horses after torching a civilian stable in Ukraine

Russian troops 'burn 30 horses alive' in stable near Kyiv, Ukraine says

9 days ago

Endangered Bat

Endangered species status proposed for fungus-ravaged bat in US

9 days ago

UK News

See more UK News

Ted Hankey has been charged with sexual assault

Former world darts champion Ted Hankey, 54, charged with sexual assault

2 hours ago

Horses are getting spooked by the bright colours of the colourful crossings

Police horses undergo training to avoid being spooked by 'woke' colourful crossings

3 hours ago

Martin Lewis warned that energy bills could rise to more than £2,500 by October as Britain faces a "catastrophic" cost of living crisis https://bit.ly/3JXR8Wm

'I didn’t think it would be this bad': Martin Lewis warns energy bills could exceed £2,500

5 hours ago

Energy websites appeared to falter today as customers rushed to submit meter readings.

Energy websites crash as people rush to give meter readings ahead of price hike

6 hours ago

Tom Parker's wife Kelsey Hardwick has shared a tribute to her late husband.

'Tom Parker I f***ing love you': Moving tribute from The Wanted singer's wife Kelsey

8 hours ago

Technical issues with British Airways have caused chaos in Heathrow.

Passengers say they've been 'stranded' at Heathrow after BA IT glitch grounded flights

9 hours ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police