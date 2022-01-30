Trudeau forced into hiding as 50,000 anti-vax 'Freedom Convoy' truckers storm capital

30 January 2022, 09:27 | Updated: 30 January 2022, 09:43

Anti-vaccine protesters have stormed Ottowa.
Anti-vaccine protesters have stormed Ottowa. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau and his family have been forced into hiding amid security concerns as thousands of truckers protesting vaccine mandates poured into Ottowa.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Up to 50,000 protesters flooded the Canadian capital on Saturday to protest vaccine mandates, masks and lockdowns, prompting police to prepare for the possibility of violence and warn residents to avoid downtown.

Some anti-vaxxers - who compared vaccine mandates to fascism - parked on the grounds of the National War Memorial and danced on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Others carried signs and flags with swastikas and some used the statue of Canadian hero Terry Fox to display an anti-vaccine statement, sparking widespread condemnation.

The organisers of the protest have called for the forceful elimination of all Covid-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates and some called for the removal of Mr Trudeau.

Read more: Storm Corrie to roar into UK as Malik leaves two dead including boy, 9

Hundreds of truckers drove their giant rigs into the Canadian capital Ottawa on Saturday as part of a self-titled "Freedom Convoy".
Hundreds of truckers drove their giant rigs into the Canadian capital Ottawa on Saturday as part of a self-titled "Freedom Convoy". Picture: Getty

They are, in part, protesting a new rule that took effect on January 15 requiring truckers entering Canada to be fully immunised against the coronavirus. The United States has imposed the same requirement on truckers.

The Canadian Trucking Alliance said a great number of the protesters have no connection to the trucking industry, adding they have a separate agenda to push. The vast majority of drivers are vaccinated.

Amongst the sea of protesters were expletive-laden signs targeting Mr Trudeau, who has been moved to a secret location. His office said it will not comment on his whereabouts for security reasons.

The prime minister's itinerary for the day usually says he is in Ottawa if he is at home, but on Saturday it said "National Capital Region". One of Mr Trudeau's children has Covid-19 and the prime minister has been isolating and working remotely.

Read more: Sunak 'brands partygate unsurvivable for PM and plans his leadership campaign'

Politicians have also been advised to lock their doors amid reports their private homes may be targeted.

The statue of Fox, a national hero who lost a leg to bone cancer as a youngster, then set off in 1980 on a fundraising trek across Canada, was draped with an upside down Canadian flag with a sign that said "mandate freedom".

Mr Trudeau retweeted a statement from The Terry Fox Foundation that said "Terry believed in science and gave his life to help others".

Meanwhile, Canada's Defence Staff chief General Wayne Eyre said those involved in the demonstration "should hang their heads in shame", tweeting: "I am sickened to see protesters dance on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and desecrate the National War Memorial. Generations of Canadians have fought and died for our rights, including free speech, but not this. Those involved should hang their heads in shame."

Eric Simmons, from Oshawa, Ontario, told the Associated Press that all vaccine mandates should be ended.

He said: "They're not effective, they're not working. It's not changing anything. We can't keep living like this. People are losing their jobs because they don't want to get the vaccine".

Supporters arrive at Parliament Hill for the Freedom Truck Convoy to protest against Covid-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions in Ottawa, Canada, on January 29.
Supporters arrive at Parliament Hill for the Freedom Truck Convoy to protest against Covid-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions in Ottawa, Canada, on January 29. Picture: Getty

Mr Trudeau has said Canadians are not represented by this "very troubling, small but very vocal minority of Canadians who are lashing out at science, at government, at society, at mandates and public health advice''.

Some opposition Canadian Conservative politicians served coffee to the protesters, with Conservative party leader Erin O'Toole meeting with some truckers.

The protest has also attracted support from former US President Donald Trump and some Fox News personalities.

Supporters arrive at Parliament Hill for the Freedom Truck Convoy
Supporters arrive at Parliament Hill for the Freedom Truck Convoy. Picture: Getty

Mr Trump told a rally in Conroe, Texas: "We want those great Canadian truckers to know that we are with them all the way. They are doing more to defend American freedom than our leaders by far."

Former US Ambassador to Canada Bruce Heyman said the threat against democracy is not only happening in America.

"Both the use of the swastika and the confederate flag are symbols of hate. So very sad to see these symbols anywhere and especially in Canada," Mr Heyman said, who was the US envoy under former President Barack Obama.

Truckers poured into Ottowa.
Truckers poured into Ottowa. Picture: Getty

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

A voter at a polling station in Portugal

Portugal votes for new government with £37bn of EU funds on table

Emmanuel Macron

France’s Macron calls on Iran to release jailed researcher

Israel's President Isaac Herzog

Israeli president flies to UAE amid regional tensions

North Korea has launched what appeared to be the most powerful missile it has tested since US President Joe Biden took office.

US condemns North Korea after it launches largest missile test since 2017

Protesters participating in a cross-country truck convoy protesting measures taken by authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19 and vaccine mandates gather near Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Saturday.

Thousands in Ottawa join protests against Canada’s Covid vaccine mandates

The UK is expected to make a major military offer to NATO

UK to send warships and jets to NATO in 'major military offer' as Russian tensions rise

Poor winter weather

Winter storm lashes US east coast with deep snow and high winds

Sergio Mattarella

Italy’s 80-year-old president wins vote to stay for second term

Italian president Sergio Mattarella

Parties beg Italy’s 80-year-old president to stay in office

A Russian hospital corridor

Russia’s daily Covid-19 count soars above 110,000

Thailand Oil Spill

Thai province declares emergency as oil slick hits beach

Congo Unrest

Thousands displaced in eastern DR Congo as rebels clash with army

Netherlands MeToo

MeToo protest in Amsterdam after sexual harassment allegations at TV show

Joni Mitchell (left) has joined Neil Young (right) in demanding Spotify remove her music amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the streaming service's promotion of Joe Rogan 's anti-vaccine views in his podcast.

Joni Mitchell joins Neil Young in demanding Spotify remove her music over anti-vax content

Laos Drugs

UN warns of Asian security breakdown as Laos makes major meth bust

Cameroon Soccer Stampede

Cameroon blames Africa Cup stadium deaths on ‘massive’ influx of fans

World News

See more World News

Missing Traveler

Laundrie admitted killing Gabby Petito in notebook, FBI says

8 days ago

Texas Synagogue Standoff

Texas synagogue hostage-taker ‘killed by multiple gun shots’

8 days ago

Detectives have been given extra time to question two men as part of the investigation into the Texas synagogue attack

Police given extra time to question two men over Texas synagogue attack

8 days ago

UK News

See more UK News

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have confirmed the planned National Insurance hike will go ahead in April

Johnson and Sunak confirm National Insurance hike but insist they are 'tax-cutting Tories'

11 hours ago

Fourteen-year-old Kameron Parchment has been missing since Tuesday evening

Mother 'worried sick' about son, 14, missing from north London

14 hours ago

Rishi Sunak has reportedly began planning his leadership campaign to replace Boris Johnson

Sunak 'brands partygate unsurvivable for PM and plans his leadership campaign'

15 hours ago

Storm Corrie is barrelling towards the UK, just hours after Storm Malik left two dead

Storm Corrie to roar into UK as Malik leaves two dead including boy, 9

18 hours ago

Weather

Homayon Ahmadi, 33, pleaded guilty to raping a woman in Croydon.

'Predatory' private cab driver raped passenger and sexually assaulted two women in London

19 hours ago

A man and a teenager died in Doncaster town centre, with police launching a murder probe.

Doncaster: Two dead and one injured as teen arrested over triple knife attack

20 hours ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police