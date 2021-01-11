United Arab Emirates added to travel quarantine list

Anyone arriving from the UAE must isolate from Tuesday. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

The United Arab Emirates has been added to the UK quarantine list, meaning anyone travelling the popular holiday hotspot of Dubai will be required to self-isolate upon arrival.

Travel secretary Grant Shapps confirmed the news and said anyone arriving after 4am on Tuesday morning will be required to quarantine.

The decision has been made following a significant acceleration in the number of imported cases, along with the number of reported new cases over the past seven days, which have risen in the UAE by 52%.

The area has been popular amongst social media influencers in recent months, with many flocking to the UEA and posting pictures of lavish holidays.

Under current rules, anyone arriving from a country not on the travel corridor list is required to self-isolate for 10 days.

This can be cut to 5 days if the individual pays for a private Covid test which subsequently gives a negative result.

It comes after an announcement that from next week, all passengers arriving into England or Scotland must have a negative Covid-19 test 72 hours before departure.

Mr Shapps said the move was designed to prevent new variants of the disease which have emerged in countries such as South Africa and Denmark.

Failure to comply with the new regulations will lead to an immediate £500 fine.

There will be a limited number of exemptions, including hauliers, children under 11, crews and for those travelling from countries without the infrastructure available to deliver tests.

Arrivals from the Common Travel Area with Ireland will also be exempt.