At least 16 migrants dead and 90 missing after two boats sank off Greek coast

6 October 2022, 09:16 | Updated: 6 October 2022, 09:29

Migrant boat in Greece
Migrant boat in Greece. Picture: Getty

By James Hockaday

At least 16 migrants have died and around 90 are missing after two packed boats sank off the coast of the Greek island of Lesbos.

Greek coastguard officials said early this morning that a vessel sank off the Greek island of Lesbos in the central Aegean Sea, close to Turkey's coast. It is the second incident involving migrants in less than 24 hours, Greek officials said.

Rescuers said the sunken boat was carrying about 40 people and the bodies of 16 women were recovered on Thursday morning.

Another nine women were rescued and about 15 people were missing, the coastguard added.

The boat disaster led Greek Migration Minister Notis Mittarachi to call for nearby Turkey to "prevent all irregular departures" as he said "people are drowning in unseaworthy vessels."

He tweeted: "Urgent call to Turkey to take immediate action to prevent all irregular departures due to harsh weather conditions.

"Already today many lives lost in the Aegean, people are drowning in unseaworthy vessels. EU must act."

The incident comes after Greek authorities rescued 80 migrants whose boat sank after hitting a rocky area in stormy waters near the island of Kythira in southern Greece yesterday.

Officials said the rescue operation was still ongoing.

Coast guard spokesman Nikos Kokkalas told state television: "The women who were rescued were in a full state of panic so we are still trying to work out what happened.

"The women were all from African countries, aged 20 upward. ... There is a search on land as well as at sea and we hope that survivors made it to land."

Local resident Martha Stathaki said: "We could see the boat smashing against the rocks and people climbing up those rocks to try and save themselves. It was an unbelievable sight.

"All the residents here went down to the harbour to try and help."

Read More: Blanket asylum ban for anyone who enters UK illegally under Home Sec's new plans to tackle Channel crossings

Read More: Liz Truss and Home Sec Suella Braverman at odds on immigration, says Rory Stewart

Greece currently hosts approximately 50,000 refugees, according to the International Rescue Committee.

Many are forced to live in overcrowded and dangerous conditions as they wait months for their asylum cases to be heard, the humanitarian organisation said.

A report published in July found that hundreds of migrants who crossed the English Channel have gone missing from hotels.

Details of a "system failure" in the handling of migrants coming to the UK have emerged in a report by the Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration (ICIBI).

The report found that asylum seekers are being arrested without explanation, questioned without interpreters and made to indicate their age by pointing at cardboard signs.

The watchdog found the Home Office had been "both ineffective and inefficient" and there were gaps in security procedures.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Destroyed Russian military equipment near Lyman, Ukraine

Russian rockets slam into Ukrainian city near nuclear plant

Breaking
Breaking News

At least 31 dead including children after mass shooting by ex-policeman at day care centre in Thailand

A migrant is saved during a rescue operation on the Greek island of Kythira

Dramatic rescues after two migrant boats sink off Greece

A man has a Covid-19 test

China’s vast Xinjiang region hit with Covid travel restrictions

Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel’s Netanyahu leaves hospital after overnight stay

Sydney Harbour Bridge

Sydney beats 1950 rainfall record with three wet months to spare

California Family Kidnapped

Bodies of kidnapped California family including baby found in orchard

Actor Alec Baldwin and the producers of Rust have reached a settlement with the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

Filming of 'Rust' to resume after Alec Baldwin reaches settlement over fatal shooting of cinematographer on set

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin signs annexation of Ukrainian regions as losses mount

A man has been stabbed to death at Rath Cemetery in Ireland

Man stabbed to death and wife severely injured in 'disturbing' attack during funeral ceremony in Ireland

Footage of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Seoul: North Korea fires another missile toward sea

Anne, accompanied by New York City Department of Transportation commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez, as she rides in the pilothouse of the Staten Island Ferry (Sigurjon Gudjonsson/New York City Department of Transportation via AP)

Anne takes the Staten Island ferry to Manhattan

Charles Fuller

A Soldier’s Play writer Charles Fuller dies aged 83

SpaceX Crew5 astronauts,

Russian launches to space from US for first time in 20 years

Vladimir Putin

Putin signs laws completing Russian annexation of four Ukrainian regions

A group of Iranian school girls heckle a member of Iran's feared paramilitary Basij force.

Defiant Iranian schoolgirls shout down armed forces speaker as anti-govt protests rock country

World News

See more World News

A California Highway Patrol officer lifts police tape to let parents and students leave a cordoned off area in Fountain Street following a shooting at a school campus in Oakland

Manhunt after ‘six adults’ hurt in shooting at school in California

7 days ago

Rapper Coolio has died at the age of 59

Rapper Coolio dies aged 59: Tributes led by Michelle Pfeiffer after he ‘collapsed at friend’s house’

7 days ago

Tropical Weather Florida

Hurricane Ian makes landfall in south-west Florida as Category 4 storm

7 days ago

UK News

See more UK News

Mother and father kissing baby stock image Getty

'Mum and dad' or 'ladies and gentlemen' banned under new 'woke' language guide for councils

37 mins ago

Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng's mini budget announced a number of tax cuts, but now a new report suggests average households will still be worse off because the tax thresholds are not changing

Millions of families set to pay extra £21billion of income taxes despite talks of 'cutting taxes' mini-budget

9 hours ago

An LGBT Conservatives event took place at Reflex bar (right) during the Conservative party conference

Attendees at Tory LGBT event during conference 'received homophobic abuse'

11 hours ago

-

Buckingham Palace dismisses June 3 date for Charles’s coronation as ‘purely speculation'

12 hours ago

Public won't vote for a party with such an 'appalling' lack of discipline, says Tory MP

Conservatives must show a united front to win election, Tory MP tells Andrew Marr

13 hours ago

The photographer was kicked out of Tory conference

Award-winning accredited photographer kicked out of Tory conference after 'security claimed he was a threat'

14 hours ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London