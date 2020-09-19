Alexei Navalyn pictured walking down stairs as he recovers from novichok poisoning

By Maddie Goodfellow

Alexei Navalny has been pictured walking down stairs in hospital as he continues to recover from being poisoned with novichok.

The Putin critic said in an Instagram post that he still finds it difficult to climb stairs because his "legs tremble" but he is on the path to recovery.

Mr Navalny, who is being treated in a German hospital after being taken ill during a flight on 20 August, said his recovery is will be "clear, although long".

On Thursday, a member of his entourage said they believe he was poisoned via a water bottle in his hotel room.

Two laboratories in France and Sweden have confirmed that the politician was poised with novichok. This claim was also supported by German findings.

Novichok was also used in the Salisbury attack on ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal.

German chancellor Angela Merkel said the use of the chemical weapon showed the "dangerous" attack on Mr Navalny was attempted murder and the aim was to silence him.

Mr Navalny said in the Instagram update he "could not use his phone" and has "difficulties trying to pour water into his

glass."

"There are many problems yet to be solved but amazing doctors from the Charite hospital have solved the main one," the post said.

"They turned me from a 'technically alive human being' into someone who has high chances to become... a man who can quickly scroll Instagram and understands without thinking where to put his likes."

He added that at first he had had difficulties recognising people and finding the words to express himself, saying he suffered "despair" because he couldn't find the "words".