Cliff collapses onto tourist boats in Brazil killing seven people

9 January 2022, 07:45 | Updated: 9 January 2022, 09:00

Seven killed in canyon wall collapse in southeastern Brazil.
Seven killed in canyon wall collapse in southeastern Brazil. Picture: Getty

By Sophie Barnett

Seven people have died and a search is underway for survivors after part of a cliff collapsed onto tourist boats in southeastern Brazil.

The tragedy unfolded between the towns of Sao Jose da Barra and Capitolio on Saturday, with authorities in Brazil searching for survivors.

Edgard Estevo, commander of the Minas Gerais State Fire Department, said in addition to the seven killed as many as 20 people might be missing and officials were seeking to identify them.

At least 32 people were injured, though most had been released from hospitals by Saturday evening, officials said.

Terrifying footage on social media shows passengers panicking as the cliff comes down on Furnas Lake, which is a popular tourist draw.

Videos show a huge piece of rock toppling onto at least two of the vessels.

The press office of Minas Gerais state told The Associated Press that the fire department had deployed divers and helicopters to help.

Minas Gerais Gov Romeu Zema sent messages of solidarity with the victims via social media.

The region's experienced heavy rainfall for the past few weeks which could have loosened the rock face, officials have suggested.

The heavy rain caused flooding in the state and forced almost 17,000 people out of their homes.

