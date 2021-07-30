California restaurant bars any customer who has had Covid-19 vaccine

30 July 2021, 11:52

The sign is taped to the window of Basilico's Pasta e Vino, an Italian restaurant in Huntington Beach
The sign is taped to the window of Basilico's Pasta e Vino, an Italian restaurant in Huntington Beach. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

An Italian restaurant in south California is banning any customer who has had the coronavirus vaccine.

A sign on the window of Basilico's Pasta e Vino, an Italian restaurant in Huntington Beach southeast of Los Angeles, requires customers to show "proof of being unvaccinated", American news outlets have reported.

"We have zero tolerance for treasonous, anti-American stupidity. Thank you for pondering," text at the bottom of the sign reads.

The pasta restaurant shared images of its signs on Facebook, writing: "More American counties, cities, and businesses doubling down on anti-American lockdown mandates? Well 'Basilico's Pasta e Vino' just tripled down: From day one, never complied, banned masks, and now ... requiring proof of being Un-vaccinated!"

HEY CITY OF PASADENA, TAKE THAT! More American counties, cities, and businesses doubling down on anti-American lockdown...

Posted by Basilico's Pasta E Vino on Thursday, July 22, 2021

The restaurant's owner, Tony Roman, told NBC Los Angeles that he is pledging the Italian eatery as a "constitutional battleground".

Just 57.7% of Americans aged 12 and up are fully vaccinated against coronavirus, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and there are concerns over the spread of the Delta variant.

Earlier this week, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps took to Twitter to confirm reports that double-jabbed travellers arriving from the US and EU will be allowed to enter England without the need for self-isolation from 4am on Monday.

People will still need to do a pre-departure test before reaching England and a PCR test on their second day in the country.

He also confirmed the resumption of international cruises and the introduction of flexible testing programmes "to help key workers and drive our economic recovery".

Mr Shapps wrote: "We're helping reunite people living in the US and European countries with their family and friends in the UK.

Read more: Double-jabbed travellers from US and EU will be allowed to enter England without isolation

Paul Charles, chief executive of travel consultancy The PC Agency, said: "The significance of this decision can't be overestimated. It will pump vital cash into the travel economy, and help salvage the rest of the summer.

"Inbound visitors deliver billions of pounds to the economy and they can be welcomed safely. It's especially good news for our airlines who need to fill their seats across the Atlantic."

The move follows Boris Johnson telling LBC that a travel corridor between the UK and US that allows people to "come freely in a way that they normally do" was being considered.

Boris Johnson told LBC: "We want people to be able to come from the US freely in a way that they normally do. We’re talking to them the whole time.

"At the moment we’re dealing with a Delta wave, the US is dealing with a Delta wave, but be assured that we are on it the whole time."

World News

See more World News

A translator for US Marines speaks with Afghan villagers in Helmand province

First evacuation flight brings 200 Afghans to new home in America

10 mins ago

Simone Gbagbo

International court drops arrest warrant for wife of ex-Ivory Coast president

49 mins ago

Tokyo 2020 sign

Japan widens virus state of emergency after record spike during Olympics

1 hour ago

UK News

See more UK News

File photo dated 23/01/20 of Steve Bouquet leaving Brighton Magistrates Court.

Brighton cat killer jailed for over five years after spate of attacks

1 hour ago

Remains found in the Pyrenees have been confirmed to be those of missing hiker Esther Dingley

Remains found in Pyrenees are those of missing hiker Esther Dingley, DNA test confirms

2 hours ago

More than 99% of pregnant women admitted to hospital with Covid-19 are unvaccinated

More than 99 per cent of pregnant women taken to hospital with Covid-19 are unvaccinated

3 hours ago

Racial disparities in police remain over 20 years on from the Lawrence inquiry.

Racial disparity in policing remains 22 years after Stephen Lawrence inquiry, MPs warn

3 hours ago

Pedestrians will take priority in the revised Highway Code.

Highway Code to put pedestrians at the top of 'road user hierarchy' in proposed changes

5 hours ago

Researchers from Anglia Ruskin University found that gay and bisexual men and bisexual women earn less than their straight counterparts

Gay and bisexual men earn less than heterosexual men - study

12 hours ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London