'Students among eleven dead' in Russia school shooting

Armed police attend the scene of a school shooting in Russia. Picture: Getty

By Kate Buck

Students are among 11 people reportedly killed in a shooting at a school in Kazan, according to Russian state media reports.

Children were filmed leaping out of windows to escape after a teenage gunman reportedly opened fire inside the building.

Although local news has reported 11 deaths, Russian officials have so far said four male and three female eighth-grade students and a teacher have died in the shooting.

According to Tatarstan health officials, 21 people were hospitalised including 18 children, six of them in intensive care.

Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported two children died after jumping from a third-floor window.

Rustam Minnikhanov, governor of the Tatarstan republic where Kazan is the capital, said a 19-year-old has been taken into custody.

He added: "The terrorist has been arrested, (he is) 19 years old. A firearm is registered in his name. Other accomplices haven’t been established, an investigation is underway."

While some children have been evacuated, it is feared others are trapped inside.

More than 20 ambulances have raced to the scene to help the injured.

Local witnesses have said an explosion was heard during the attack.

A view of school No 175 where two attackers opened fire. Picture: Getty

Footage posted on social media showed the aftermath of the attack inside the school.

In one clip a student can be heard saying: "We were sitting on the third floor, we had a history lesson.

"Suddenly, in the middle of the lesson, the headmistress starts shouting into the loud speaker so that no one would open their doors.

"The class teacher quickly closed the door and literally five seconds later a big explosion thundered either on the first or on the second floor.

"We stayed together and did not open the door to anyone, but they burst into it – shots were heard, banging on the door, as if someone was trying to knock it out.

Some students are said to have died jumping from windows. Picture: Getty

"After some time, we heard the riot police and the the deputy head shouted to us to open it. Firefighters came in and took us out.

"I don’t know who they killed, but they killed the cleaner and the guard for sure – they tried to keep them out of the school."

Authorities have said additional security measures are being put into all school in Kazan, roughly 430 miles east of Moscow.

While school shootings are relatively rare in Russia, there have been several violent attacks on schools in recent years, mostly carried out by students.

More to follow...