US condemns North Korea after it launches largest missile test since 2017

30 January 2022, 07:51

North Korea has launched what appeared to be the most powerful missile it has tested since US President Joe Biden took office.
North Korea has launched what appeared to be the most powerful missile it has tested since US President Joe Biden took office. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast, understood to be the most powerful missile it has tested since US President Joe Biden took office.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Japanese and South Korean militaries said the missile was launched on a lofted trajectory, apparently to avoid the territorial spaces of neighbours.

It was the North's seventh round of weapons launches this month, reaching a maximum altitude of 2,000 kilometres (1,242 miles) and travelling 800 kilometres (497 miles) before landing in the sea.

Experts say North Korea's unusually fast pace in testing activity underscores an intent to pressure Joe Biden's administration over long-stalled negotiations aimed at exchanging a release of crippling US-led sanctions for the North's denuclearisation steps.

Read more: Storm Corrie to roar into UK as Malik leaves two dead including boy, 9

Read more: UK to send warships and jets to NATO in 'major military offer' as Russian tensions rise

Sunak 'brands partygate unsurvivable for PM and plans his leadership campaign'.
Sunak 'brands partygate unsurvivable for PM and plans his leadership campaign'. Picture: Getty

The renewed pressure comes as the pandemic further shakes the North's economy, which was already battered by the sanctions over its nuclear weapons programme and decades of mismanagement by its government.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in called an emergency National Security Council meeting where he described the test as a possible "midrange ballistic missile launch" that brought North Korea to the brink of breaking its 2018 suspension in the testing of nuclear devices and longer-range ballistic missiles.

Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi told reporters it was clear that the missile was the longest-range weapon the North has tested since launching its Hwasong-15 ICBM in November 2017.

The launch came three days after North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea on Thursday. The North also flight-tested a pair of purported long-range cruise missiles on Tuesday while vowing to strengthen its nuclear "war deterrent" and build more powerful weapons.

“The United States condemns these actions and calls on [North Korea] to refrain from further destabilising acts,” the US military’s Indo-Pacific command said in a statement after Sunday’s launch.

Read more: Sunak 'brands partygate unsurvivable for PM and plans his leadership campaign'

Experts say the North could halt its testing spree after the start of the Beijing Winter Olympics next week out of respect for China, its major ally and economic lifeline.

But there is also expectation that the North could significantly up the ante in weapons demonstrations once the Olympics end in February to grab the attention of the Biden administration, which has been focusing more on confronting China and Russia over its conflict with Ukraine.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Emmanuel Macron

France’s Macron calls on Iran to release jailed researcher

Israel's President Isaac Herzog

Israeli president flies to UAE amid regional tensions

Protesters participating in a cross-country truck convoy protesting measures taken by authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19 and vaccine mandates gather near Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Saturday.

Thousands in Ottawa join protests against Canada’s Covid vaccine mandates

The UK is expected to make a major military offer to NATO

UK to send warships and jets to NATO in 'major military offer' as Russian tensions rise

Poor winter weather

Winter storm lashes US east coast with deep snow and high winds

Sergio Mattarella

Italy’s 80-year-old president wins vote to stay for second term

Italian president Sergio Mattarella

Parties beg Italy’s 80-year-old president to stay in office

A Russian hospital corridor

Russia’s daily Covid-19 count soars above 110,000

Thailand Oil Spill

Thai province declares emergency as oil slick hits beach

Congo Unrest

Thousands displaced in eastern DR Congo as rebels clash with army

Netherlands MeToo

MeToo protest in Amsterdam after sexual harassment allegations at TV show

Joni Mitchell (left) has joined Neil Young (right) in demanding Spotify remove her music amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the streaming service's promotion of Joe Rogan 's anti-vaccine views in his podcast.

Joni Mitchell joins Neil Young in demanding Spotify remove her music over anti-vax content

Laos Drugs

UN warns of Asian security breakdown as Laos makes major meth bust

Cameroon Soccer Stampede

Cameroon blames Africa Cup stadium deaths on ‘massive’ influx of fans

Jacinda Ardern

New Zealand premier Jacinda Ardern isolates after coronavirus contact

Boris Johnson and Vladimir Putin will speak over the phone this weekend.

Boris to call Putin and visit Eastern Europe to 'ramp up deterrence' amid Ukraine crisis

World News

See more World News

Detectives have been given extra time to question two men as part of the investigation into the Texas synagogue attack

Police given extra time to question two men over Texas synagogue attack

8 days ago

Royal visit to Poland – Day Two

Poland’s ex-president Lech Walesa diagnosed with Covid

8 days ago

Abortion March for Life

Largest US abortion protest could be last under Roe

8 days ago

UK News

See more UK News

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have confirmed the planned National Insurance hike will go ahead in April

Johnson and Sunak confirm National Insurance hike but insist they are 'tax-cutting Tories'

11 hours ago

Fourteen-year-old Kameron Parchment has been missing since Tuesday evening

Mother 'worried sick' about son, 14, missing from north London

14 hours ago

Rishi Sunak has reportedly began planning his leadership campaign to replace Boris Johnson

Sunak 'brands partygate unsurvivable for PM and plans his leadership campaign'

15 hours ago

Storm Corrie is barrelling towards the UK, just hours after Storm Malik left two dead

Storm Corrie to roar into UK as Malik leaves two dead including boy, 9

18 hours ago

Weather

Homayon Ahmadi, 33, pleaded guilty to raping a woman in Croydon.

'Predatory' private cab driver raped passenger and sexually assaulted two women in London

18 hours ago

A man and a teenager died in Doncaster town centre, with police launching a murder probe.

Doncaster: Two dead and one injured as teen arrested over triple knife attack

20 hours ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police