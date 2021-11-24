'Beautiful' Norwegian Christmas advert featuring gay Santa praised by viewers

24 November 2021, 15:39

By Daisy Stephens

A Norwegian Christmas advert portraying Santa as gay has gained widespread praise from viewers.

The advert for Norway's postal service, Posten, shows a relationship between Santa and another man called Harry developing over a number of years, with the pair being briefly reunited once a year on Christmas Eve.

After the two men first see each other, Harry begins to prepare for Santa's annual visits by carefully choosing his outfits and spraying himself with aftershave.

They become closer, with Harry eventually sharing how he feels in a letter.

A member of staff for Posten turns up at Harry's door with gifts the following Christmas, before Santa appears in his living room and says: "I arranged some help this year... so I can be with you."

The two men then share a kiss.

The advert shows a growing romance between Santa and a man called Harry
The advert shows a growing romance between Santa and a man called Harry. Picture: Posten

The advert, titled When Harry Met Santa, is to celebrate 50 years since homosexuality was decriminalised in Norway.

Text at the end of the advert reads: "In 2022, Norway marks 50 years of being able to love whoever we want.

"Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

"From: All of us.

"To: All of us."

Viewers have taken to social media to share their reactions to the video.

"So beautiful, so cinematic!" Wrote one YouTube user.

"You really feel Harry's emotions, the longing to see someone again, the difficult times, the hope, the worrisomeness, I didn't even know such a powerful, strong message could be delivered in just under 4 minutes.

"Congratulations Norway, congratulations posten!"

"I've already enjoyed watching this several times," wrote another.

"How lovely! Romantic and filled with longing and respect."

Others said the advert moved them to tears, with one person writing: "This is so beautiful and touching. I’ve cried while watching. I hope that someday I will celebrate this kind of freedom and love in Poland."

Another said they were "in tears how lovely [the advert] is, adding: "What a wonderful message to share in celebration of a very important anniversary."

