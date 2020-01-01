Pope Francis apologises after slapping the hand of woman who grabbed him

The Pope appeared to react angrily after he was grabbed. Picture: Video screengrab

Pope Francis has apologised after slapping the hand of a woman who grabbed him and yanked him towards her while he was out greeting worshippers in the Vatican.

The Pope was in St Peter’s Square after his New Year’s Eve liturgy when he was walking to visit the Vatican’s nativity scene.

He was greeting worshippers and after reaching out to touch a child, a woman grabbed his hand and pulled him towards her sharply, causing him to stumble.

Did @Pontifex over react? Does she deserve a slap? pic.twitter.com/1vSv0Anrr3 — Kris Cruz (@realKrisCruz) January 1, 2020

Pope Francis appeared visibly angry and when the woman did not let go until he slapped her hand to free himself.

In his New Year’s Day address the pope apologised over the incident.

He said: “I apologise for the poor example yesterday” while speaking words about the importance of being patient.