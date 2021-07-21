Shocking moment CCTV shows man in New York stealing e-scooter from child

By EJ Ward

Security footage shows the moment a man robbed a 6-year-old boy in Brooklyn of his electric scooter.

The suspect is seen stopping the boy with his hand and pulling him off the $500 scooter before riding off with it in the other direction.

According to police, the man asked the boy, "Where's your mommy?" when he grabbed the e-scooter from the child.

The child was not physically harmed during the incident.

The Jewish civilian volunteer patrol group Shomrim posted a clip of the July 7 incident on their social media accounts appealing for help from the public.

In the aftermath of the robbery, the boy was too scared to attend school or ride a scooter again.

“We are working on it,” the father told The New York Post last week. “We are going to have therapy for him, for sure. We are not going to let him fall behind.”

Earlier this week, NYPD officers presented the traumatized boy with a new e-scooter for his seventh birthday.

"In collaboration with community leader Yanky Meyer and Yonasan Schwartz, the owner of Toys 2 Discover, we were able to provide the young victim a brand new scooter and helmet for him to enjoy!" Capt. Jason Hagestad, the commanding officer of the 66th Precinct, tweeted on Tuesday.

In collaboration with community leader Yanky Meyer and Yonasan Schwartz, the owner of Toys 2 Discover, we were able to provide the young victim a brand new scooter and helmet for him to enjoy! pic.twitter.com/lIXYHmgvaP — NYPD 66th Precinct (@NYPD66Pct) July 13, 2021

The shocking incident was captured on CCTV. Picture: NYPD

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man in his 60s who is about 5-foot-8 inches and 140 pounds, with salt and pepper hair. He was seen wearing a grey T-shirt and white cargo shorts at the time of the robbery.