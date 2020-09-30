Sonic boom from fighter jet shocks Paris and briefly halts play at French Open

30 September 2020, 11:45 | Updated: 30 September 2020, 11:52

The loud bang was heard across Paris
The loud bang was heard across Paris. Picture: PA
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

The skies of Paris were rocked by the deafening sonic boom from a jet which passed over the city.

The noise stunned players taking part in the French Open with play halted briefly due to the noise.

Some residents reported their windows had been 'cracked' by the sudden noise.

French police posted online: "A very loud noise was heard in Paris and in the Paris region.

"There is no explosion, it is a fighter plane which crossed the sound barrier.

"Don't clutter up the emergency lines!"

