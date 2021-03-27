Spain to trial four-day working week using EU's coronavirus recovery fund

27 March 2021, 17:51 | Updated: 27 March 2021, 18:05

People sit at a bar's terrace in Madrid
People sit at a bar's terrace in Madrid. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Spain has announced plans to trial a four-day working week using money from the EU’s coronavirus recovery fund.

A three-year pilot project among companies interested in the idea will use €50 million (£36 million) from the fund.

The money will compensate some 200 companies as they resize their workforce or reorganise production workflows to adapt to a 32-hour working week.

READ MORE: When can I travel to Spain and will I need a vaccine passport?

It will go towards subsidising extra costs accrued by the employers in the first year of the trial, and then reduce the government's aid to 50% and 25% each consecutive year, according to a blueprint by the Mas Pais progressive party, which is behind the initiative.

The only condition is that the readjustment leads to a real net reduction of working hours while maintaining full-time contract salaries, explained Hector Tejero, who represents Mas Pais in the Madrid regional assembly.

Mr Tejero said: "It's not using the European funds for Spaniards to work less - it's about seeing how we can improve productivity and competitiveness of our companies."

Arguments in favour of the move also cite benefits for the overall economy.

A mass shift to a three-day weekend would lead to more consumption, especially in entertainment and tourism, a backbone of the Spanish economy.

Reducing work hours from 40 to 35 per week in 2017 would have resulted in a 1.5% GDP growth and 560,000 new jobs, a study published earlier this year in the Cambridge Journal of Economics found.

Salaries would have also increased nationally by 3.7%, especially benefiting women who more often take part-time jobs, the research said.

Software Delsol, in southern Spain, invested €400,000 (£290,000) last year to reduce working hours for its 190 employees and has since then reported a 28% reduction in absenteeism, with people choosing to go to the bank or see their doctor on their weekday off.

Their sales increased last year by 20% and no single employee has quit since the new schedule was adopted.

Critics say, with a pandemic-shaken economy, it is not the best time for the trial.

With a 10.8% GDP contraction last year - its worst since the Civil War in the 1930s - Spain has suffered from intermittent lockdowns and the near-total freeze in international travel.

Some experts say the priority should be fixing the country's labour market, marred by one of the highest unemployment rates in Europe and precarious low-paid jobs.

World News

See more World News

Body Camera Child Berated

Body camera video shows US police officers berating five-year-old boy

28 mins ago

Collapsed building in Cairo

Survivors sought after deadly Egyptian building collapse

1 hour ago

Myanmar protest

Dozens killed in deadliest day since Myanmar military takeover

1 hour ago

UK News

See more UK News

Protests outside Batley Grammar School earlier this week

Tens of thousands sign petition backing teacher amid Prophet Muhammad cartoon row

3 mins ago

Kenny MacAskill has quit the SNP

MP Kenny MacAskill quits SNP to join Alex Salmond's Alba Party

1 hour ago

Nicola Sturgeon speaks on the campaign trail on Saturday

Sturgeon: There are ‘significant questions’ over Salmond’s political comeback

2 hours ago

The rhea birds look like ostriches but are smaller in size

'Dogs attacked' by ostrich-like birds running amok in Hertfordshire

5 hours ago

Drakeford: Boris Johnson's 'aggressive' Union Flag strategy 'feeds nationalism'

Boris Johnson's 'aggressive' Union Flag strategy 'feeds nationalism,' warns Mark Drakeford

5 hours ago

The Duchess of Cambridge has written to the family of Sarah Everard

Duchess of Cambridge 'sends personal message to family of Sarah Everard'

18 hours ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London