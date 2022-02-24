Putin warns of 'consequences greater than any faced in history' if West intervenes

24 February 2022, 13:48

Putin warned outside nations they would 'face consequences'
Putin warned outside nations they would 'face consequences'. Picture: Sky News

By Asher McShane

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a chilling warning to Western nations after mounting a full scale invasion of Ukraine.

Putin has announced Russia had launched a military attack on Ukraine, warning 'outside' nations: "Whoever tries to hinder us, or threaten our country or our people, should know that Russia’s response will be immediate and will lead you to consequences that you have never faced in your history.

"We are ready for any turn of events. All necessary decisions in this regard have been made. I hope that I will be heard.

"What is happening today does not come out of a desire to infringe on the interests of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. It is related to the protection of Russia itself from those who took Ukraine hostage and are trying to use it against our country and its people."

He made the remarks during a television broadcast around 6am Moscow time.

He described his invasion as a "special military occupation" and said he wants to "demilitarize" and "de-Nazify", not occupy, the country.

Putin accused the west of turning Ukraine into a “hostile anti-Russia on our own historical territories” and suggested it could be used as a platform by the the US to launch attacks on Russia.

Putin cited the right to self-defence as enshrined in Article 51 of the UN charter and vowed “to defend people who have been victims” of “the Kyiv regime” and “demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine”.

LIVE UPDATES: PM vows to "hobble Russia" after Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine

Read more: Footage shows 'moment Russia invades Ukraine' as armoured column rolls in

Read more: First photos from the Ukraine frontline: Harrowing images of Russia's invasion

He told Ukrainian people to "lay down their arms and go home," and warned clashes between Russian and Ukrainian solders were 'inevitable'.

In an address to the nation today, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the "hideous and barbaric venture" of Vladimir Putin "must end in failure".

He said: "It's because we've been so alarmed in recent months at Russian intimidation that the UK became one of the first countries in Europe to send defensive weaponry to help the Ukrainians.

"Other allies have now done the same and we will do what more we can in the days ahead.

"Today, in concert with our allies we will agree a massive package of economic sanctions designed in time to hobble the Russian economy.

"And to that end, we must also collectively cease the dependence on Russian oil and gas that for too long has given Putin his grip on Western politics.

"Our mission is clear. Diplomatically, politically, economically, and eventually, militarily, this hideous and barbaric venture of Vladimir Putin must end in failure."

He said the UK and the world cannot allow Ukraine's freedom to be "snuffed out".

He said: "A vast invasion is under way by land, by sea and by air. And this is not, in the infamous phrase, some faraway country of which we know little.

"We have Ukrainian friends in this country, neighbours, co-workers. Ukraine is a country that for decades has enjoyed freedom and democracy, and the right to choose its own destiny.

"We and the world cannot allow that freedom just to be snuffed out. We cannot and will not just look away."

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Boris said the invasion 'must end in failure'.

'Hideous and barbaric venture of Putin must end in failure', says Boris as Russia invades

Police officers escort Zahir Jaffar, centre, for a court appearance in Islamabad, Pakistan

Man who beheaded childhood friend who refused to marry him sentenced to death

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference at Nato headquarters in Brussels

Nato vows to defend its entire territory after Russia attack

Ukrainian soldiers ride in a military vehicle in Mariupol, Ukraine

Russia launches ‘full-scale war’ in Ukraine

Images lay the cost of Putin's invasion on ordinary people

First photos from the Ukraine frontline: Harrowing images of Russia's invasion

A Ukrainian soldier stands next to a military vehicle on a road in Kramatosrk, eastern Ukraine

What to know as Russia invades Ukraine

A caller told Nick how terrified he was about the Russian invasion. (stock photo right)

Terrified caller stuck in Kharkiv tells of fear on Ukrainian frontline

A Ukrainian national flag waves over the centre of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city

World expresses raw outrage at Russian attack on Ukraine

People walk in a subway to get a train as they leave Kyiv, Ukraine

Fear and calm among Ukrainians as Russian invasion begins

A military vehicle stands by the side of the road in Sievierodonetsk, the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine

Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US and Nato

A view of the city of Kyiv, Ukraine

What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

Helicopter gunships were seen over Ukraine and further clips from Ukrainian border guards show Russia invading. Top right, a Ukrainian tank rolls through Kharkiv

Watch: Russian helicopter gunships swoop above Ukraine as Putin launches invasion

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a press statement on Ukraine

EU plans ‘harshest’ sanctions package ever against Russia

Ukraine Tensions

Ukraine declares martial law and says ‘full-scale invasion’ has begun

Live
War begins as Russia invades Ukraine

Live updates: PM vows to 'hobble Russia' after Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine

Vladimir Putin sits at a desk

Explosions heard in Kyiv and other cities as Russian ‘military operation’ begins

World News

See more World News

Patients lie on hospital beds in a holding area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong

Covid surge among prisoners fuels Hong Kong’s virus outbreak

7 days ago

Brazil Mudslides

Dozens still missing after Brazil mudslides kill at least 94

7 days ago

Simon Nellist was killed by a shark on Wednesday

Brit shark attack victim was former RAF serviceman due to marry 'girl of his dreams'

7 days ago

UK News

See more UK News

The Queen has cancelled more engagements after her Covid diagnosis

Queen cancels more virtual engagements after catching Covid

3 hours ago

Andrew Marr says our world has changed now Russia has invaded Ukraine

Andrew Marr: Our world changed overnight

5 hours ago

Andrew Marr has joined LBC

Tonight with Andrew Marr: 'it wont be bland, safe wearily predictable journalism'

5 hours ago

James Cleverly says the Government will not shut down the Russia Today news outlet

'We will not shut down Russia Today' says Govt minister despite Ukraine invasion

5 hours ago

The Government is considering banning access to student loans for pupils who don't meet required GCSE grades

Gov accused of 'attacking' poorer pupils over plans to withhold student loans based on GCSEs

14 hours ago

The threshold for repaying student loans is set to be lowered

Anger after uni grads to start paying back loans at 25k instead of 27k under new plans

14 hours ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police