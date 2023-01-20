'We must give Ukraine every single weapon to push Russia out!' says caller, as Germany faces pressure to send tanks

By Madeleine Wilson

This former Advisor to Ukraine "prays" that with Germany under pressure, this will lead to them handing over weapons to Ukraine.

Cormac from Lambeth spoke to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast as pressure builds on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to assist in the European nation's defence by sending Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

It comes as the nation is reportedly hesitant about triggering a World War Three scenario.

Talks involving 50 countries are currently taking place at the Ramstein air base in Germany.

It comes as defence secretary Ben Wallace said Berlin's hesitation in sending the armoured vehicles followed worries such a move could trigger a world war three.

Wallace added Berlin’s primary concern was the European nation would be “going it alone” if they approved the movement of Leopard 2 battle tanks to the area.

"The Prime Minister of Finland has said earlier this week that if we ever allow Russia to win we'll lead to decades of civil wars."

Cormac told Nick: "We're not in World War III yet, but Russia has been waiting for a hybrid war.

"I've been told by the PM of Poland that the greatest danger of allowing Russia to win against Ukraine is that it would lead to a III World War.

Cormac continued to say that what was "absolutely massive" is that the PMs of Estonia is donating one percent of its gross mass to produce military aid to Ukraine.

He also reminded listeners that both Estonia and Finland have female Prime Ministers.

He said: "These people who live in the Eastern neighborhoods have lived under Russian tyranny, they really understand that they're the people we need to listen to."

