Student gunman dead and four injured after shooting in German university

Several injuries have been reported after a shooting in a lecture hall in Heidelberg, south west Germany. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Four people have been injured after a shooting in a university lecture hall in Germany.

The gunman - who has died, according to German police - injured numerous people with a "long gun" in the university town of Heidelberg.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the police said there was a large-scale operation in the Neuenheimer Feld area of the city.

The force said: "This is known so far: A single perpetrator injured several people in a lecture hall with a long gun.

"The perpetrator himself is dead."

No details were given about the gunman's death, but one German tabloid reported he killed himself.

The city is home to the University of Heidelberg. Picture: Alamy

Police were called at 1.50pm local time.

There is still a "large scale" police operation at the scene and people are being asked to avoid the area.

The exact number of casualties is currently unknown but no one is reported to have died.

Neuenheimer Feld is the home of the University of Heidelberg as well as the University Hospital Heidelberg, the German Cancer Research Centre and the Max Planck Society, a collection of research centres.

It is not clear which institute the shooting took place in.