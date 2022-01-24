Student gunman dead and four injured after shooting in German university

24 January 2022, 13:39 | Updated: 24 January 2022, 15:30

Several injuries have been reported after a shooting in a lecture hall in Heidelberg, south west Germany
Several injuries have been reported after a shooting in a lecture hall in Heidelberg, south west Germany. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Four people have been injured after a shooting in a university lecture hall in Germany.

The gunman - who has died, according to German police - injured numerous people with a "long gun" in the university town of Heidelberg.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the police said there was a large-scale operation in the Neuenheimer Feld area of the city.

The force said: "This is known so far: A single perpetrator injured several people in a lecture hall with a long gun.

Read more: Rush hour horror in West London: Woman stabbed to death and man killed by vehicle

Read more: 'If you want to fund the NHS you have to pay for it': Boris defends NI hike despite row

"The perpetrator himself is dead."

No details were given about the gunman's death, but one German tabloid reported he killed himself.

The city is home to the University of Heidelberg
The city is home to the University of Heidelberg. Picture: Alamy

Police were called at 1.50pm local time.

There is still a "large scale" police operation at the scene and people are being asked to avoid the area.

The exact number of casualties is currently unknown but no one is reported to have died.

Read more: Social mobility tsar: Pupils will bring knives to school if you don't enforce uniform code

Read more: Boris Johnson warns of 'lightning war' as Russian troops amass on Ukrainian border

Neuenheimer Feld is the home of the University of Heidelberg as well as the University Hospital Heidelberg, the German Cancer Research Centre and the Max Planck Society, a collection of research centres.

It is not clear which institute the shooting took place in.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

The city of Athens, including the Lycabettus Hill, is covered with snow

Snow blankets Athens, Greek islands and Turkey’s Istanbul

Cristina de Borbon and Inaki Urdangarin

Spanish monarch’s sister and husband break up after 25 years

Members of Ukraine’s Territorial Defence Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, train in a city park in Kyiv

Nato outlines ‘deterrence’ plan as tensions with Russia soar

Pope Benedict XVI

Former pope was at meeting where paedophile priest was discussed

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organisation

WHO chief warns against talk of ‘endgame’ in pandemic

A security guard with a hazy face shield stands near the entrance of the main media centre at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday (Jae C Hong/AP)

Beijing residents tested amid cluster of Covid cases as lockdown lifted in Xi’an

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg

Nato sends ships and fighter jets to eastern Europe amid Russia-Ukraine tensions

Special representative for Afghanistan Nigel Casey, right, shakes hands with Taliban representative Amir Khan Muttaqi, centre, ahead of a meeting in Oslo, Norway

Taliban hold first talks in Europe since Afghan takeover

A demonstrator holds a placard that reads ‘No to vaccine pass’ during a rally in Paris, France

France bars unvaccinated from restaurants and sports venues

A mutinous soldier fires into the air at the Bobo interchange, near the Lamizana camp in Burkina Faso’s capital Ouagadougou

President of Burkina Faso ‘held by mutinous soldiers’

Manfred Thierry Mugler has died at the age of 73

Fashion icon Manfred Thierry Mugler dies at aged 73

A health worker administers a polio vaccine to a child in Lahore, Pakistan (KM Chaudary/AP)

Pakistan launches polio vaccination drive amid coronavirus surge

A Japan Air Self-Defence Force aircraft arrives at Tonga’s Fua’amotu International Airport, near Nuku’alofa (AP)

Japan continues aid deliveries to tsunami-ravaged Tonga

Thierry Mugler acknowledges applause following his 2001-2002 ready-to-wear collection presentation in Paris on March 12 2001 (Remy de la Mauviniere/AP)

French fashion designer Thierry Mugler dies aged 73

Ukraine Russia

US orders families of Ukraine embassy staff to leave as invasion fears mount

Mutinous soldier stand on a bridge at the Bobo interchange near the Lamizana camp in Burkina Faso’s capital Ouagadougou (Sophie Garcia/AP)

Gunfire heard near home of Burkina Faso’s president amid coup speculation

World News

See more World News

This photo provided on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, by the North Korean government shows a missile test from railway in North Pyongan Province, North Korea, on January 14, 2022.

North Korea fires two suspected missiles in fourth launch this year

7 days ago

This photo provided by the North Korean government shows a missile test from railway in North Pyongan Province, North Korea, on Jan. 14, 2022

North Korea fires projectile in fourth launch this month, officials say

7 days ago

Funeral service for victims of the Bronx fire

Outpouring of grief as victims of Bronx fire laid to rest

7 days ago

UK News

See more UK News

The Prime Minister's official spokesman has distanced Mr Johnson from Michael Fabricant MP's comments about Nusrat Ghani.

No10 rejects Michael Fabricant's 'Muslimness' claims over Nus Ghani

41 mins ago

Police are at the scene where two people were killed in Maida Vale

Knifeman 'hit and killed by car after stabbing woman to death' in West London attack

2 hours ago

Julian Assange has won the first part of his legal fight

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange wins first part of appeal against extradition to the US

4 hours ago

Katharine Birbalsingh insisted strict uniform codes are needed

Social mobility tsar: Pupils will bring knives to school if you don't enforce uniform code

4 hours ago

Katie Price has avoided another court appearance after being given a suspended sentence in the past (pictured)

Katie Price avoids court showdown after paying three-year-old £7,350 fine

5 hours ago

Boris Johnson has defended the planned tax hike

'If you want to fund the NHS you have to pay for it': Boris defends NI hike despite row

6 hours ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police