Indonesia: One dead and dozens injured after volcano spews clouds of ash into sky

Video image released by Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) shows Mount Semeru spewing volcanic materials in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

At least one person has died and dozens are believed to be injured after the tallest volcano on the Indonesian island of Java erupted, sending clouds of ash into the air.

Mount Semeruc's eruption has triggered panic on the densely populated island and several villages have been blanketed with falling ash.

The eruption was accompanied by a thunderstorm and rain, which combined with lava and smouldering debris and formed thick mud that destroyed at least one bridge connecting two main villages of Pronojiwo and Candipuro, as well as hampering the evacuation, Lumajang district head Thoriqul Haq told TVOne.

"Thick columns of ash have turned several villages to darkness," Haq said, adding that several hundred people were moved to temporary shelters or left for other safe areas.

Television reports showed people running in panic under a huge ash cloud, their faces wet from rain mixed with volcanic dust.

The volcano erupted at approximately 14:30 local time.

At least 41 people have reportedly suffered burns.

The 3,676-metre (12,060ft) volcano last erupted in January, with no casualties.

Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 270 million people, is prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity because it sits along the Pacific "Ring of Fire", a horseshoe-shaped series of fault lines.