Indonesia: One dead and dozens injured after volcano spews clouds of ash into sky

4 December 2021, 15:46

Video image released by Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) shows Mount Semeru spewing volcanic materials in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia.
Video image released by Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) shows Mount Semeru spewing volcanic materials in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

At least one person has died and dozens are believed to be injured after the tallest volcano on the Indonesian island of Java erupted, sending clouds of ash into the air.

Mount Semeruc's eruption has triggered panic on the densely populated island and several villages have been blanketed with falling ash.

The eruption was accompanied by a thunderstorm and rain, which combined with lava and smouldering debris and formed thick mud that destroyed at least one bridge connecting two main villages of Pronojiwo and Candipuro, as well as hampering the evacuation, Lumajang district head Thoriqul Haq told TVOne.

"Thick columns of ash have turned several villages to darkness," Haq said, adding that several hundred people were moved to temporary shelters or left for other safe areas.

Television reports showed people running in panic under a huge ash cloud, their faces wet from rain mixed with volcanic dust.

The volcano erupted at approximately 14:30 local time.

At least 41 people have reportedly suffered burns.

The 3,676-metre (12,060ft) volcano last erupted in January, with no casualties.

Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 270 million people, is prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity because it sits along the Pacific "Ring of Fire", a horseshoe-shaped series of fault lines.

As many as 35,000 people took to the streets in Brussels on Sunday protesting against Covid-19 restrictions

Anti-vaxxers in Brussels smash up police van as violence breaks out over Covid rules

12 days ago

Peng Shuai has said she is :safe and well".

Olympic Committee holds video call with 'missing' Peng Shuai amid safety concerns

12 days ago

Protesters gathered outside the Austrian embassy in London yesterday, protesting the country's vaccine mandate.

Protests against covid restrictions turn violent across Europe

13 days ago

