Meghan Markle wins case against her half-sister over comments about her being an 'only child'

31 March 2023, 10:29 | Updated: 31 March 2023, 10:50

Meghan Markle's half-sister sued Meghan for defamation, but the case has now been thrown out.
Meghan Markle's half-sister sued Meghan for defamation, but the case has now been thrown out. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Jenny Medlicott

Meghan Markle has emerged triumphant in the case against her half-sister, who filed a defamation lawsuit against her last year.

Samantha Markle, 58, sued the Duchess last year for comments she made about being an 'only child' in an interview with Oprah Winfrey two years ago.

The case, which was held in Florida, was dismissed yesterday after US District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell ruled there was no evidence to indicate that Meghan's comment were anything more than opinion and were “not capable of being proved false”.

In the 2021 interview, the Duchess told talk-show host Ms Winfrey she grew up without siblings, a statement which her half-sister said led to 'humiliation, shame and hatred on a worldwide scale'.

Read more: Gwyneth Paltrow whispers 'I wish you well' to man she beat in high-profile court case over skiing collision

Read more: Donald Trump 'to appear in court on Tuesday' facing '30 charges' over hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels

The Duke and Duchess appeared together on Oprah Winfrey's show in 2021.
The Duke and Duchess appeared together on Oprah Winfrey's show in 2021. Picture: Mike Coppola via Getty images

She also said comments that had been made in the book Finding Freedom, a biography written about the Duke and Duchess, were defamatory.

However, the Judge also ruled on this account that as the book was not written by Ms Markle, she was not liable for its contents.

The 58-year-old sought £60,000 in damages when she filed the lawsuit, as she claimed her sister's actions had caused her embarrassment and humiliation.

In the concluding order, Judge Charlene Edwards wrote of the interview: "As a reasonable listener would understand it, Defendant merely expresses an opinion about her childhood and her relationship with her half-siblings.

"Thus, the Court finds that Defendant’s statement is not objectively verifiable or subject to empirical proof.... Plaintiff cannot plausibly disprove Defendant’s opinion of her own childhood."

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Ukrainian soldiers sit in a trench along the frontline during fighting with Russian troops near Bakhmut

Russia sends bombs as Ukraine marks grim Bucha anniversary

Julia Wendell (l) and Madeleine McCann (r). Inset Praia da Luz

Woman who believes she is Madeleine McCann claims 'sex trafficker is trying to lure her back to Portugal'

Pope Francis meets children at the end of his weekly general audience in St Peter’s Square, at the Vatican, on Wednesday March 29 2023

Pope spends second night ‘serenely’ in hospital

Kemi Badenoch was unable to provide figures for her claims of the CPTPP's benefits

'I don't have figures': Business sec says Pacific trade deal will have bigger benefits than claimed but can't back it up

Oscar Pistorius during a bail hearing in 2013

Reeva Steenkamp’s parents ‘will oppose parole for killer athlete Pistorius’

Figures of Jesus undergoing restoration at the Arte Martinez workshop in Horche, central Spain

In Pictures: Spain gears up for colourful Easter street processions

Donald Trump is set to appear in court next week over alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels

Donald Trump parties at Mar-a-Lago mansion just hours after being told he faces '30 charges' over Stormy Daniels money

People stand around a structure built over an old temple well that collapsed as a large crowd of devotees gathered for the Ram Navami Hindu festival in Indore, India

Thirty-five bodies found inside well after collapse at Indian temple

Trump Indictment

Donald Trump expected to surrender next week following indictment

Donald Trump is set to appear in court next week over alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels

Donald Trump 'to appear in court on Tuesday' facing '30 charges' over hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels

Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters

The key figures in Donald Trump’s indictment

Donald Trump

Donald Trump ‘indicted’ and set to be first ex-president to face criminal charge

Finland announced it planned to join NATO following Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Finland one step closer to joining NATO after Turkey ratifies accession

Disney is attempting to make sure Florida governor Ron DeSantis is unable to take control of theme park

King Charles dragged into 'woke' row between Disney and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

Former US president Donald Trump

Trump’s legal worries extend far beyond charges in New York

Turkish legislators vote in favour of Finland’s bid to join Nato at the parliament in Ankara

Turkey’s parliament ratifies Finland’s Nato membership

Latest News

See more Latest News

Falcon has died aged 59

Gladiators legend Falcon dies aged 59 after battle with cancer

Yasmin Javed died in September 2021

Pregnant wife 'pushed to her death from Arthur's Seat' had secret code with mum about 'abusive husband'
The inmate was released accidentally

Manhunt after violent prisoner let out of London jail by accident

Wouldn't it be ironic if the indictment actually strengthens Donald Trump, writes Jon Sopel

Wouldn't it be ironic if the indictment actually strengthens Donald Trump, writes Jon Sopel
All 44 fire and rescue services (FRSs) in England have documented racist, sexist and homophobic comments and behaviour

'We will root it out': Minister pledges after shocking report finds bullying and abuse widespread in fire service
It turns out has browns might not belong on a plate of full English at all. according to one expert.

"What's next? Fish fingers? Kebab meat?": Hash browns don't belong in an English fry-up, expert says
The robbery took place on the Slough Trading Estate

Masked robbers steal £5 million after sneaking into cash depot strapped to bottom of truck and tying up helpless staff
Donald Trump faces a string of charges over a payment to Stormy Daniels

Who is Stormy Daniels and what is Donald Trump charged with? Accusations against the ex-president explained

World News

See more World News

It comes as serious unrest continues to spread across France

President Macron seen taking off luxury watch as he defends pension reforms amid violent protests

6 days ago

The scene in Uvalde, Texas, where migrants were found trapped in a train car

Two dead as migrants found ‘suffocating’ in train after call to Texas police

6 days ago

Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow said she initially feared someone had sexually assaulted her during ski collision

'Is someone doing something perverted?': Gwyneth Paltrow says she feared ski collision was a sexual assault

6 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit