Furious New York Times readers blast ad 'cancelling' JK Rowling amid transphobia row

19 February 2022, 11:19

Some people have cancelled their subscription to the New York Times after an advert readers said tried to 'cancel' JK Rowling
Some people have cancelled their subscription to the New York Times after an advert readers said tried to 'cancel' JK Rowling. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Furious readers of the New York Times (NYT) have criticised the paper for an advert suggesting JK Rowling should be erased from the Harry Potter franchise, with some cancelling their subscriptions as a result.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The advert, which shows a woman looking into the distance with the caption "Lianna is Imagining Harry Potter Without Its Creator", has been displayed on electronic boards in a metro station in Washington D.C., according to the Mail Online.

Images of the advert were shared on social media, prompting critics to hit out at the board for 'cancelling' the author and showing a lack of respect to women.

"So I cancelled my @nytimes sub because it tried to cancel @jk_rowling," wrote author Susan Dalgety on Twitter.

"Even the offer of a year’s sub for $0.25 a week couldn’t persuade me to stay with a newspaper that is so contemptuous of women that it celebrates cancelling a female author in its ads."

Another wrote: "Imagining taking a creation away from a woman.

"Imagine taking an invention away from a woman.

"Imagine taking an idea away from a woman.

"Or thoughts away from a woman. Or words.

"The ability to define herself.

"Imagine taking away rights from women."

They ended their post with the hashtag 'NYTimesHatesWomen'.

Read more: School dumps JK Rowling name over trans views and replaces her with Dame Kelly Holmes

Read more: Quidditch could have name changed in JK Rowling trans row

Others have made the comparison to articles posted by the newspaper, with one Twitter user writing: "Now that @nytimes has decreed that @jk_rowling should be divorced from Harry Potter I’m assuming it won’t mind me divorcing its journalists from their articles?

"Y’know, now that intellectual property rights mean f*** all to them?"

The NYT has also been accused of "endorsing" the threatening communications the Harry Potter author has received as a result of her views.

"Dear @nytimes, why are you endorsing and amplifying the terrifying and unhinged murderous threats against JK Rowling by the mentally deranged?" Wrote author Mandy Stadtmiller.

"@jk_rowling is a [domestic violence] survivor who has sustained years of these sick threats which you are now complicit in. This is sick and inexcusable."

Watch: James O'Brien grills caller who attempts to defend JK Rowling's trans comments

Read more: 'Delete it': JK Rowling hits back after trans activists post photo of her home and address

JK Rowling has been embroiled in a row about her views on trans people for over a year.

In 2020 she tweeted criticising an article for avoiding using the word "women", and instead opting for "people who menstruate", causing people to label her transphobic.

Since then she has defended her views, raising concerns about "the huge explosion in young women wishing to transition and also about the increasing numbers who seem to be detransitioning", and branding it "misogynistic" to deny "the importance of [biological] sex".

"I want trans women to be safe," she wrote, explaining her opposition to allowing "any man who believes or feels he's a woman" into female changing rooms and bathrooms.

"At the same time, I do not want to make natal girls and women less safe."

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Kamala Harris

Harris warns Russia of unprecedented sanctions if it invades Ukraine

Russian marine

Ukrainian rebels order full military mobilisation as Russian invasion fears rise

Sheldon is released

Rehabilitated sea turtle Sheldon released off Florida Keys

Explosions have been heard following a blast that destroyed a gas pipeline, prompting a mass civilian evacuation

Russian invasion would 'shock the world' and 'destroy democracy' in Ukraine, warns PM

Coronavirus patients in Hong Kong

Hong Kong reports more than 6,000 new cases in coronavirus surge

Elon Musk

US securities agency denies claims it is harassing Elon Musk

Chinese Communist troops

Chinese blogger charged with insulting Korean War dead

A hippo

Colombian government to declare hippos an invasive species

Donald Trump

Judge rejects effort by Trump to block January 6 riot lawsuits

Ukraine Tensions

President Biden ‘convinced’ that Putin has decided to invade Ukraine

Police arrest a demonstrator as they work to bring a protest, which started in opposition to mandatory Covid-19 vaccine mandates and grew into a broader anti-government demonstration and occupation, to an end, in Ottawa, Ontario

More than 100 people arrested as police clear out Ottawa protesters

The PM will tell world leaders there is "still a chance to avoid unnecessary bloodshed"

US 'convinced' Putin will invade Ukraine but PM says world can 'avoid bloodshed'

Capitol Riot Investigation Ivanka Trump

Judge rejects effort by Trump to toss Capitol riot lawsuits

Ukraine Tensions

Ukraine evacuation videos posted on Friday ‘were made earlier’

Election 2022 Trump Endorsements

Trump took classified documents to Mar-a-Lago

Kim Potter

Judge sentences officer who killed Daunte Wright to two years

World News

See more World News

A worker packs away completed Bing Dwen Dwen stuffed dolls, the mascot of 2022 Winter Olympics, in Jinjiang city in southeastern China’s Fujian province

Traders punished for selling Olympics mascot at 10 times the retail price

7 days ago

People wave to a convoy departing for Paris in Strasbourg, eastern France

French convoys protesting virus rules move toward Paris

7 days ago

France’s President Emmanuel Macron, centre, poses with heads of states for a picture before the Hight Level Segment session of the One Ocean Summit, in Brest, Brittany

World leaders at France summit mull ways to protect oceans

8 days ago

UK News

See more UK News

The incident happened on the M4 near Swansea

Man dies after being hit by car on major motorway

2 hours ago

Steven Ling stabbed Joanna Tulip 60 times in 1997

Killer Steven Ling who 'should never be released' recommended for open prison

4 hours ago

Watchdog investigates Captain Tom charity and blocks daughter from being CEO

Watchdog stopped Captain Sir Tom Moore's daughter being given top role at charity

12 hours ago

Boris Johnson has handed over his questionnaire into partygate to police

Boris Johnson hands over partygate questionnaire to Metropolitan Police

13 hours ago

No10 staff will see redacted partygate report before answering police questionnaire

No10 staff will see Sue Gray report before answering police partygate questionnaire

15 hours ago

Dizzee Rascal appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Dizzee Rascal attacked ex while holding his baby in a row over custody, court hears

20 hours ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police