'Hideous and barbaric venture of Putin must end in failure', says Boris as Russia invades

By Emma Soteriou

President Putin's "hideous and barbaric venture" in Ukraine needs to "end in failure", Boris Johnson has told Brits.

Speaking in a national address, Mr Johnson said the world would join together and that the UK would "not look away" as Russia unleashes war on Ukraine.

He said: "Today in concert with our allies we will agree a massive package of economic sanctions designed in time to hobble the Russian economy.

"And to that end we must also collectively cease the dependence on Russian oil and gas that for too long has given Putin his grip on Western politics.

"Our mission is clear: diplomatically, politically, economically – and eventually, militarily – this hideous and barbaric venture of Vladimir Putin must end in failure."

Mr Johnson also addressed Ukrainians, saying "we are with you" and "we are on your side" as they go through "this moment of agony".

The PM ended his speech saying: "This crisis is about the right of a free, sovereign independent European people to choose their own future and that is a right that the UK will always defend."

It comes as Putin announced in the early hours of Thursday that a "special military operation" was being launched in Ukraine.

Hundreds of locals are said to have been killed after Russian and Belorussian tanks rolled across the border and missiles rained down on cities devastating areas in the east of Ukraine.

A caller in the Kharkiv area told LBC's Nick Ferrari on Thursday that he had been "terrified for quite a while".

He added: "Like many Ukrainians, we want peace, we don't want war.

"We want to solve this peacefully but obviously Russia is an aggressor and they justify it as 'peace-keeping' or 'pacifying a Nazi country' when in reality Ukraine is a multi cultural and very open country."