Ukraine hit by cyber attacks as fears grow of major Russian offensive 'within 48 hours'

Ukraine has been hit by a cyber attack, which officials have warned could be a precursor to a full-scale Russian invasion. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

The Ukrainian government has been hit by a cyber attack believed to have been carried out by Russian agents, as US intelligence warns of a major invasion within the next two days.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The websites for a number of Ukrainian government departments - including the Ministry of Defence and the Security Service - were all down on Wednesday afternoon as a result of the attack.

Ukrainian banks were also targeted, according to deputy prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov, in what analysts and officials have warned could be the first stage of a full-scale Russian attack.

It comes as US President Joe Biden has warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that intelligence suggests a full-scale invasion could occur within the next 48 hours, Newsweek reports.

A US official told the news outlet the invasion would include a "major thrust" towards the capital of Kyiv.

Read more: Putin has gone 'full Tonto,' Defence Sec claims as videos show tanks at Ukraine border

Read more: Why does Putin want to invade Ukraine? Russia conflict explained

"The President of Ukraine has been warned Russia will highly likely begin an invasion within 48 hours based on U.S. intelligence," said the official.

Another official added that the cyber attack could be followed by a ground invasion, that would likely occur during the night.

A source close to Zelenskyy also confirmed Mr Biden had issued the warning - although also added it was the third time in a month that such a warning had been received.

It comes after Defence Secretary Ben Wallace warned Vladimir Putin has gone "full Tonto" after viral video clips showed Russian tanks gathering on the Ukrainian border.

His comments made reference to Tsar Nicholas U during the Crimean War, who Mr Wallace said had made the mistake of having no allies in his actions.

Read more: 'I almost laughed': Iain Dale's scathing response to the West's sanctions on Russia

Read more: 'European security order is at stake' in NATO's Russia response, warns EU Parliament VP

The former Scots Guards officer said his regiment had "kicked the backside" of the tsar in the Crimea and "we can always do it again".

He then said Putin was making the "same mistake".

Mr Wallace also told reporters the UK was in a "good position" to help out Ukraine with aid, "no matter what that aid is", highlighting that even Russia themselves did not seem to have much faith in their abilities.

"Previously, they've deployed mobile crematoriums to follow troops around the battlefield, which in anyone's book is chilling," he told reporters.

"If I was a soldier, and knew that my generals had so little faith in me that they followed me around the battlefield in a mobile crematorium, or I was the mother or a father of a son, potentially deployed into a combat zone, and my government thought that the way to cover up loss was a mobile crematorium - I'd be deeply, deeply worried."

Read more: Ukraine to declare state of emergency as Putin boasts of high-tech hypersonic weapons

Read more: UK and US both impose sanctions after Putin given green light to use force outside Russia

In response to the looming threat from Russia, on Wednesday Ukraine declared a 30-day state of emergency.

Top security official Oleksiy Danilov said it would be imposed across all regions except in Donetsk and Luhansk, if approved by its parliament.