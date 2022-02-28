Live updates: Ukraine to meet for peace talks with Russia on Belarusian border

Ukrainian and Russian officials will meet on the border of Belarus today. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A Ukrainian delegation is to meet the Russians on the border with Belarus for peace talks today, as the invaders attempt to encircle Kyiv despite fierce resistance.

Boris Johnson last night spoke to President Volodymyr Zelensky who told him the next 24 hours would a "crucial period" for his country.

In other developments, Russia's Central Bank has raised its main interest rate to an unprecedented 20% in a desperate bid to shore up the plummeting rouble.

Read more: Putin's nuclear threat is 'rhetoric', says Defence Sec

Read more: Defence sec clashes with Liz Truss as he tells untrained Brits not to fight in Ukraine

Te currency dropped by almost 30 per cent against the US dollar this morning after the West imposed crippling financial sanctions in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Follow the latest developments in our live blog below