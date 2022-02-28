Live updates: Ukraine to meet for peace talks with Russia on Belarusian border

28 February 2022, 09:07 | Updated: 28 February 2022, 09:27

Ukrainian and Russian officials will meet on the border of Belarus today
Ukrainian and Russian officials will meet on the border of Belarus today. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A Ukrainian delegation is to meet the Russians on the border with Belarus for peace talks today, as the invaders attempt to encircle Kyiv despite fierce resistance.

Boris Johnson last night spoke to President Volodymyr Zelensky who told him the next 24 hours would a "crucial period" for his country.

In other developments, Russia's Central Bank has raised its main interest rate to an unprecedented 20% in a desperate bid to shore up the plummeting rouble.

Read more: Putin's nuclear threat is 'rhetoric', says Defence Sec

Read more: Defence sec clashes with Liz Truss as he tells untrained Brits not to fight in Ukraine

Te currency dropped by almost 30 per cent against the US dollar this morning after the West imposed crippling financial sanctions in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Follow the latest developments in our live blog below

Happening Now

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Two people embrace at an airport

Travellers to New Zealand will no longer need to isolate

The rouble has crashed following financial sanctions from the West.

Russian rouble crashes due to sanctions as UK cracks down on oligarchs' 'dirty money'

Wang Yi

As tensions simmer, China demands US action to improve ties

The Defence Secretary said Brit civilian's shouldn't try to go and fight

Defence sec clashes with Liz Truss as he tells untrained Brits not to fight in Ukraine

An armoured car in Donetsk

Quiet night in Ukrainian capital as Russia orders nuclear forces on high alert

Australia Floods

Major floods swamp Australia’s east coast, claiming eight lives

Anastasia Lenna, Ukraine’s 2015 representative in the Miss Grand International beauty contest, has joined the Ukraine army to fight Russian troops.

'Invaders will die': Former Miss Ukraine joins fight to defend her country from Russia

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Putin's nuclear threats were rhetoric

Putin's nuclear threat is 'rhetoric', says Defence Sec as Ukraine faces critical 24 hours

Ukraine Invasion

Missiles hit radioactive site in Ukraine’s capital

UN meeting

UN set to hold two emergency meetings on Ukraine

A Russian Long Range Blackjack bomber (Ministry of Defence/PA)

How does increased alert for Russian nuclear forces affect Ukraine crisis?

Valery Gergiev looks on after a “pre-premiere” performance (Dmitry Lovetsky/AP)

Russian music conductor Valery Gergiev dropped by management over Putin links

A Ukrainian soldier smokes a cigarette near an armoured vehicle outside Kharkiv, Ukraine

Putin puts Russia’s nuclear forces on alert

Exclusive
Taras Chaban, a Ukrainian who is leaving tomorrow with a van full of humanitarian supplies to drive it across the Polish border.

'The world is behind us': Ukrainian to drive supplies across border to help his homeland

People walk down the boulevard Strasse des 17. Juni ahead of a rally against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in Berlin, Germany

EU to close airspace to Russian airlines and fund delivery of weapons to Ukraine

Vitali Klitschko, Kyiv mayor and former heavyweight boxing champion, gestures while speaking during his interview with the Associated Press in his office in the City Hall in Kyiv, Ukraine

We are encircled but full of fight, says Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko

World News

See more World News

Brits look set to be given a big Easter holiday boost

Brits to get Easter holiday boost as EU countries set to scrap pre-departure tests

6 days ago

People wave Russian national flags celebrating the recognizing the independence in the center of Donetsk, the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, eastern Ukraine.

Emergency meeting called by UN Security Council over Ukraine crisis

6 days ago

Colombia Abortion

Colombia’s highest court rules to decriminalise abortion

6 days ago

UK News

See more UK News

The Government is expected to force its MPs to vote against amendments that would crackdown on “sex-for-rent” predators

Exclusive: Government to vote against plans to make 'sex for rent' a specific offence

1 hour ago

England won't play Russia in any international fixtures for the "foreseeable future", the FA has announced.

England to boycott Russia fixtures amid ongoing Ukraine invasion, FA says

14 hours ago

BP has held a 19.75% stake in the firm Rosneft since 2013.

BP to offload 19.75% stake in Russian oil firm Rosneft after Putin's 'act of aggression'

16 hours ago

The Queen has postponed the diplomatic reception following advice from the Foreign Secretary Lis Truss.

Queen postpones diplomatic reception on Govt advice as war rages in Ukraine

1 day ago

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has said he is giving trustees of the club's charitable foundation "the stewardship and care of Chelsea".

Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich hands over stewardship of club

1 day ago

Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko and Everton's Vitaliy Mykolenko, who are both from Ukraine, were seen embracing during the warm-up of the game at Goodison Park earlier today.

Ukraine duo share emotional pre-match embrace ahead of Everton vs Man City

1 day ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police