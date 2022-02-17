Terrifying moment waves crash through ferry windows in Germany

Waves crashed through on the German ferry. Picture: Twitter

By Emma Soteriou

This is the moment monster waves crashed through the front windows of a ferry as Storm Ylenia batters Germany.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Footage shared online showed the boat thrown in the air as huge waves thrashed against its sides before water broke through the windows.

Several people were knocked out of their seats as a wall of water crashed into the ship.

Passengers were seen grabbing their belongings and fleeing the water as the wave crashed aboard.

Local media reported that there were no injuries.

High winds have hit the north of Germany in recent days, with 94mph gusts causing travel chaos for locals.

The ship was travelling down the River Elbe between Hamburg and Finkenwerder when the wave struck.

Ferry services have since been temporarily suspended while Berlin's fire department has declared a state of emergency.

Read more: Army on standby as Storm Eunice heads for UK with 100mph gales and red alert issued

Read more: Storm Dudley claims first victim after lorry driver falls off HGV

Meanwhile, in the UK, ferries have entered their second day of disruption, with Caledonian MacBrayne tweeting that a number of ferry services were liable to delays or cancellation at short notice.

Rail services have also been affected, with several operators warning that more disruption is on the way.

It comes in the build up to Storm Eunice, which is set to hit on Friday - directly off the back of Storm Dudley - with red warnings having been issued for the south west.

The Met Office has warned that flying debris could result in "danger to life" as well as damage to buildings and homes.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the army is on standby to help in the worst case scenario.