Brazilians go to the polls to choose between incumbent Bolsonaro and left-wing challenger, former president Lula

30 October 2022, 21:15

Bolsonaro (L) and Lula (R) face off on Sunday
Bolsonaro (L) and Lula (R) face off on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The people of Brazil are going to the polls to elect the new leader of their country, with the choice between the right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, and the socialist former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Bolsonaro, 67, who was first elected in 2019, promises to safeguard conservative Christian values - while Mr Da Silva promises to return the country to a more prosperous past.

The candidates are facing off in a run-off, after a closer-than-expected first round that saw Mr Da Silva collect 48% of votes to Mr Bolsonaro's 43.

Brazilians head to the polls in Rio de Janeiro
Brazilians head to the polls in Rio de Janeiro. Picture: Getty
A Lula supporter in Sao Paulo
A Lula supporter in Sao Paulo. Picture: Getty
A Bolsonaro supporter in Brasilia, the country's capital
A Bolsonaro supporter in Brasilia, the country's capital. Picture: Getty

Both candidates have their critics in a race that has exposed the deep schism in the politics of the South American country, the world's fourth largest democracy.

Former army officer Mr Bolsonaro has come under pressure for his divisive rhetoric, business dealings, policies regarding the Amazon rainforest and response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile Mr Da Silva, a 77-year-old former trade unionist who was president from 2003 to 2010, has been caught up in several corruption scandals and spent more than a year in prison.

The case was later annulled because the judge, later a minister in Mr Bolsonaro's government, was deemed biased.

A Bolsonaro supporter on election day
A Bolsonaro supporter on election day. Picture: Getty
Brazilian indigenous Tikuna people queue to vote
Brazilian indigenous Tikuna people queue to vote. Picture: Getty
A Luka supporter on Sunday
A Luka supporter on Sunday. Picture: Getty

Mr Bolsonaro was first in line to cast his vote at a military complex in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, wearing the green and yellow colours of the Brazilian flag that always feature at his rallies.

"I'm expecting our victory, for the good of Brazil," he told reporters afterward.

"God willing, Brazil will be victorious today."

Military police patrolling in Sao Paulo
Military police patrolling in Sao Paulo. Picture: Getty
A Bolsonaro supporter on Sunday
A Bolsonaro supporter on Sunday. Picture: Getty
Brazilian voters on Sunday
Brazilian voters on Sunday. Picture: Getty

Voting stations in the capital, Brasilia, were already crowded by morning and, at one of them, retired public servant Luiz Carlos Gomes said he would vote for Mr da Silva.

"He's the best for the poor, especially in the countryside," said Mr Gomes, 65, who hails from Maranhao state in the poor northeast region.

"We were always starving before him."

