Parents of murdered French schoolgirl found in suitcase beg politicians to stop 'exploiting' her memory

Lola Daviet (left) and her suspected killer were seen via CCTV footage (right). Picture: Facebook

By Adam Solomons

The parents of slain French schoolgirl Lola Daviet have called on politicians to stop using their daughter's murder to peddle slogans.

An Algerian woman with a history of mental illness has been with the rape and murder of the 12-year-old child, whose body was found in a suitcase in the French capital.

The event has prompted far-right protests across France.

But Lola's grieving mum and dad have called for the end of 'any use of the name and image of [our] child for political ends'.

Only then will they be able to 'honour the memory of their child in peace, respect and dignity', they said.

Lola's suspected murderer, a 24-year-old Algerian woman, was caught on camera. Picture: Alamy

President Emmanuel Macron said the killing was 'extreme evil', while far-right party leader Eric Zemmour held a rally where images of Lola were commonplace.

Dahbia B, a homeless woman from Algeria, appeared before magistrates in Paris on Monday and was charged in connection with the gruesome killing of 12-year-old Lola.

The 24-year-old suspect had overstayed a temporary visa.

Lola was last seen on surveillance footage at a hotel in Paris before she was sexually assaulted, killed and bound up in a bag.

Her body was discovered eight hours later.

CCTV footage also showed a woman struggling to move a trunk earlier in the evening.

