Parents of murdered French schoolgirl found in suitcase beg politicians to stop 'exploiting' her memory

22 October 2022, 17:02 | Updated: 22 October 2022, 17:04

Lola Daviet (left) and her suspected killer were seen via CCTV footage (right)
Lola Daviet (left) and her suspected killer were seen via CCTV footage (right). Picture: Facebook

By Adam Solomons

The parents of slain French schoolgirl Lola Daviet have called on politicians to stop using their daughter's murder to peddle slogans.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

An Algerian woman with a history of mental illness has been with the rape and murder of the 12-year-old child, whose body was found in a suitcase in the French capital.

The event has prompted far-right protests across France.

But Lola's grieving mum and dad have called for the end of 'any use of the name and image of [our] child for political ends'.

Only then will they be able to 'honour the memory of their child in peace, respect and dignity', they said.

Lola's suspected murderer, a 24-year-old Algerian woman, was caught on camera
Lola's suspected murderer, a 24-year-old Algerian woman, was caught on camera. Picture: Alamy

President Emmanuel Macron said the killing was 'extreme evil', while far-right party leader Eric Zemmour held a rally where images of Lola were commonplace.

Dahbia B, a homeless woman from Algeria, appeared before magistrates in Paris on Monday and was charged in connection with the gruesome killing of 12-year-old Lola.

The 24-year-old suspect had overstayed a temporary visa.

Lola was last seen on surveillance footage at a hotel in Paris before she was sexually assaulted, killed and bound up in a bag.

Her body was discovered eight hours later.

CCTV footage also showed a woman struggling to move a trunk earlier in the evening.

