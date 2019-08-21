Maajid Nawaz's Analogy For A Caller Who Thinks Abortion Is Murder

When this caller told Maajid Nawaz that abortion was "murder" the LBC host had the perfect analogy, but the anti-abortion caller did not agree.

Brendan called in during a debate about abortion and told Maajid that the government "kill 500 children every day," and that they had "legalised the murder of children," the LBC host quickly had an analogy.

Maajid said if he was in the studio with the caller, and "somebody was trying to murder you" with a knife, but Maajid asked the caller to imagine that he had a gun, and had the "power to stop them."

He asked "is it my civic duty, to physically stop that person murdering you?"

The caller agreed that it was his civic duty to stop the knifeman murdering him.

Maajid clarified if the caller thought he would be "entitled to use force, as necessary, proportionally, to stop them murdering you."

Maajid came up with the perfect analogy for this caller who thought the government murders 500 babies a day. Picture: LBC

Again the caller agreed with Maajid that it would be justified.

But, Maajid then said "if you think 500 children are being murdered a day then surely, by that logic, you should be going around and physically forcing doctors and hospitals to stop murdering children."

"No," Brendan said, "because it wouldn't work. Because I'd just get put in prison."

Maajid suggested to the caller that his answer to that question showed that his position was "a bit extreme."

Watch the whole video at the top of the page to see the caller's response to Maajid's question.