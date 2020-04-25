Public trust in media "was never phenomenally high" Maajid Nawaz told

By Seán Hickey

The British public have never had trust in the media, we shouldn't be concerned that coronavirus hasn't changed that.

Alastair Campbell, former advisor to Tony Blair joined Maajid Nawaz to speak about revelations of Boris Johnson's chief advisor Dominic Cummings being present at SAGE meetings.

The conversation moved to the public's distrust in the media, which Maajid saw as inevitable after the story of Mr Cummings.

Alastair Campbell argued that "trust in newspapers and the media has never been phenomenally high" wasn't surprised that the public trusted the government more than the media at the moment.

"In a national crisis there is a tendency to support the government" the former Labour MP stated.

He added that during these times of crisis the media tends not to criticise the government, but because they're doing so on this occasion it is a shock to the public.

"The job of the media is to hold the government to account" Mr Campbell said.

Mr Campbell pointed out that because of shifting of blame, it is much easier for the media to lose trust in a time of crisis.

"Boris Johnson is a populist" he began, and stated that if he or another populist such as Donald Trump blame the media for anything, supporters will believe it because the media are being careful in a time of crisis.

"The media have been far too soft" he claimed. He added that the coronavirus briefings "have been far too cosy" and that there should be more accountancy held on the journalists at these briefings.

Mr Campbell insisted that "journalists should ask really difficult questions" during the coronavirus crisis and this might lead to the media gaining a bit more trust.