'All stakeholders in society' should be involved in statues debate, Maajid Nawaz insists

By Seán Hickey

There should be an open debate over who society commemorates, but all members of the community must be involved.

Maajid Nawaz argued that protestors and activists should look at historical context before demanding the removal of monuments.

"Churchill might have said some dumb things about south asians but he was no Mao," he began.

"I think Edward Colston required some criticism surely, he was a slave trader – doesn't mean go and tear the statue down."

Maajid hinted that a wider discussion on who we commemorate must take place to ensure a cohesive policy nationwide.

He reminded listeners that many busts of King Leopold of Belgium litter UK streets along with statues of Ghandi – both of whom have been criticised in the past.

"Overall Mr Jenrick is correct," he said. "It requires community consultation because societies evolve and they should be allowed evolve organically."

Reiterating the point, Maajid said that a cross-community consultation should be carried out to decide who is commemorated. "It shouldn't be Mr Jenrick who decides."

He added that it "should be all stakeholders in society" who decide who is and isn't commemorated, "not just black, brown and ethnic minorities.

"Include the white working classes in that or else you're not including everybody."

Backing up the suggestion, Maajid said that a healthy society needs all forms of debate to operate well and it is through this lens that the statues debate should continue.

"It shouldn't be done unilaterally and it certainly shouldn't be done by the mob."