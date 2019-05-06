Maajid Nawaz Angered By Societal Ignorance Over Autistic Pupils

Maajid Nawaz was left feeling angered and infuriated after a caller described the lengths he had to go in order for his 8-year-old autistic son to have education.

A caller who told Maajid Nawaz he had to drive his son to a different city in order for him to go to school infuriated the LBC presenter, who was angered by the societal ignorance shown towards pupils with autism.

Mark said that the only school he could get for his 8-year-old son, which was at the request of the local authority, was a pupil referral unit.

"I was told that this would be for around three months, and that they'd soon get him back into mainstream schools," he said.

"After seven-and-a-half months, I took my son out."

Maajid Nawaz felt angered after this caller described the difficulty of getting his autistic son an education. Picture: LBC

Mark continued: "He was not schooled for over a year until we could find a school, and that wasn't even in my city.

"We had to take him to another city every day to get him schooled, where they did a good job with him.

Maajid replied: "This makes me so angry, this infuriates me.

"You and your son are victims of society's ignorance and that's why it's so infuriating.

"You have had to suffer for the consequence of our judgementalism and prejudice when it comes to children with autism."

Watch the powerful call in the video above.