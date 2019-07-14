Maajid's Brexiter Caller Who Didn't Know What Kind Of Leave He Voted For

Maajid Nawaz asked this caller eight times what version of Brexit he voted for, but he still couldn't answer.

Maajid Nawaz became increasingly infuriated when this caller refused to say what kind of leave he had in mind when he voted in the referendum.

Gary began to answer the question by describing how he read two opposing newspapers to try to understand the different arguments.

But the caller started to struggle when Maajid tried to clarify what he envisaged when he voted to leave.

"I looked at evidence on both sides, decided with a little bit of one and bit of the other and I chose that I wanted to leave," Gary said.

Maajid replied: "I'm aware of that, but it's not what I asked. When you voted to leave, what kind of leave did you intend?"

Gary said: "I intended to have a clean break with European."

But when Maajid pressed further, asking whether he wanted to the UK to leave without a deal, or to adopt a model like Canada or Norway, Gary couldn't answer.

