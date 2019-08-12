Maajid Nawaz Drills Down On Brexiter Who Mirrors Calls For Scottish Independence

Maajid Nawaz drills down on a Brexiter who believes Scotland is better off remaining within the United Kingdom, despite using arguments for Scottish independence to argue for leaving the European Union.

Malcolm told Maajid Nawaz that Scotland needed to work with the rest of the UK after it leaves the European Union to "expand our trade".

"Are you not worried that if we leave with no-deal, we end up breaking up the union of the United Kingdom," Maajid asked.

Malcolm replied: "I do not believe that if there was another referendum in Scotland that they would vote to leave the UK."

But his arguments started to fall apart when the LBC presenter drilled down on why he wanted Brexit happen.

Maajid Nawaz in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"The funding that comes from Westminster is generous and I believe that once we get out of the EU we need the Scots to work with us to expand our trade as they've always done for the last thousand years," Malcolm said.

Maajid said: "That's what Brussels says about the European Union."

But when Malcolm replied: "Hang on a minute, it's our money that they are handing to Scotland," Maajid pointed out it was exactly the same argument Scots use about Westminster.

"That's what the Scots say about Westminster handing money to them, they say it's our money you took in the first place from the north sea oil," Maajid said.

"Can you not see how your arguments are precisely a mirror of Scottish independence?"

