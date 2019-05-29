Maajid Nawaz's Brilliant Response To Caller Who Says London Is No Longer English

Maajid Nawaz asked this caller "am I less British than you?" after he rowed with him over John Cleese's controversial claim that London is no longer an English city.

The former Monty Python star tweeted today: "Some years ago I opined that London was not really an English city any more. Since then, virtually all my friends from abroad have confirmed my observation.

"So there must be some truth in it. I note also that London was the UK city that voted most strongly to remain in the EU."

Mark called in from Romford to agree with what Mr Cleese said - he thinks he just phrased it badly.

But Maajid caught him on the back foot by saying: "He said London's not really an English city any more. The only way you can come to that conclusion is that you exclude non-white Londoners from your definition of English people.

"So am I less English than you?"

When Mark responded that he was the same, Maajid demanded: "Well what do you mean there's an aspect to whiteness about it?"

Maajid was discussing John Cleese's controversial comments. Picture: LBC / PA

The full conversation was very fiery. Watch it at the top of the page.