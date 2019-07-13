Maajid Nawaz Left In Hysterics At Caller Who Says You Stop Further Leaks By Claiming Copyright

Maajid Nawaz couldn't help but laugh when this caller insisted copyright laws could stop journalists publishing leaked documents.

John first told Maajid journalists who published leaked emails from British ambassador Sir Kim Darroch had committed a criminal offence by "handling stolen goods".

"These goods are stolen, handling stolen goods is a criminal offence," John said.

But as Maajid pulled his argument his apart, the caller switched tack and began citing other laws in an attempt to justify why journalists should never publish leaked information.

Maajid Nawaz. Picture: LBC

As the conversation unfolded, Maajid asked whether taking a photo of the document, and handing it back to the police, would be enough to satisfy his caller.

But John instead pointed to a privacy case involving Cliff Richard and the BBC.

Maajid said: "What about it?"

John replied: "Privacy! Copyright!"

And when Maajid explained that privacy rights only apply to individuals, not governments, John insisted the document's copyright was owned by the ambassador.

"What an ingenious defence," Maajid said. "Sir Kim Darroch says you can't publish these emails because it's copyright!"

"That's great stand-up material," he added.

"The way to stop any further leaks, whether it's WikiLeaks or anything, claim copyright!"

Watch the hilarious row in the video above.