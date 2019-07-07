Maajid Nawaz Puts Right Caller Who Likened Nelson Mandela To Isis Terrorists

Maajid Nawaz shut down this caller who likened Nelson Mandela to terrorists after an explosive row about what to do with Isis fighters imprisoned by Kurdish forces.

John said that Jack Letts, nicknamed 'Jihadi Jack', will have to be released from a Kurdish prison because US President Donald Trump has said the war on terror is over.

But as Maajid Nawaz began to unpick what should happen after the release, John commented that there weren't any questioned asked at the end of first and second world wars and British soldiers were 'just let out'.

The LBC presenter said: "Are you comparing British soldiers to a terrorist group and people who voluntarily leave their country to join a terrorist group?"

But John replied: "One person's terrorist is another person's freedom fighter".

Maajid Nawaz in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

And when Maajid described the remark as an "annoying trope", his caller asked: "What about Nelson Mandela?"

"What you're saying is rubbish," Maajid said.

"These Isis fighters haven't haven't repudiated their use of terrorism and violence, they haven't apologised for beheading people on live TV, but instead they're still jihadists.

"So for you to insult Nelson Mandela like that and compare him to Isis by saying 'one man's freedom fighter is another man's terrorist' is historically illiterate, politically inept, and morally bankrupt."

