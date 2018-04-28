Maajid Nawaz Takes On Caller Who Wants To Bring Back Death Penalty

Maajid Nawaz challenges this caller who says we should murders, and some pedophiles.

The row was sparked in light of two British jihadists who are challenging the West to prove their crimes.

Alexanda Kotey and El Safee ElSheikh had their British citizenships revoked before their capture this year, and are facing legal uncertainty about their future.

In their first newspaper interview, they claimed neither British intelligence nor police officers from the UK had questioned them since their arrest, despite being allegedly involved in the murders of British aid workers David Haines and Alan Henning, as well as the torture of John Cantlie.

The pair claim they only a handful of options: facing trial in the UK, the US, the International Criminal Court in the Hague, or going to Guantanamo Bay.

But their statelessness have limited these options.

Maajid Nawaz takes on caller who wants to bring back death penalty. Picture: LBC

Billy in Vauxhall said "the best way" of dealing with people who are murders was to shoot them.

He said that "If you're in a garden, if you want to get rid of weeds, you take weeds out."

But Maajid Nawaz challenged his opinion saying "I'm not sure it's very British of you."