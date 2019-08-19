Cancer Patient Tells LBC Hospital Fears Running Out Of Chemo Drugs After No-Deal Brexit

This woman being treated for breast cancer told LBC her hospital has told her to bring her passport in so they can prioritise who gets chemotherapy in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Alison called from Upminster to reveal that what she read in the leaked government report on no-deal Brexit have a very personal aspect for her.

She revealed she is currently receiving chemotherapy, but has been told by Southend and Basildon Hospital that they will need to prioritise who gets the drugs if we leave the EU without an agreement.

Speaking to Maajid Nawaz, she said: "I've just had a call this morning to bring my passport in for prioritisation over the chemo drugs.

"They're being very honest and taking things into consideration.

"It's made me a little bit sad. The hospital said not to panic, but they're just saying they want to manage it.

Maajid Nawaz heard a startling reality about Brexit from Alison. Picture: LBC / PA

"We sit there in our chemo chairs and have quite a nice pleasant time as much as it can be. We'll be sat there opposite each other today and tomorrow going who's going to get priority.

"Because I'm young and first time around, potentially they said I won't finish because my chemo is due to finish after Brexit day."

Maajid asked Alison how the leaked Operation Yellowhammer document made her feel when she read about shortages of medicines. She responded: "I did panic. My only hope is the chemo to stop it growing."

It's an eye-opening view of how a no-deal Brexit could affect people personally. Listeners very so touched.

A lady referred for cancer treatment to Southend hospital just called into @LBC



Saying she's been asked to take her passport to her chemotherapy unit to prioritise her treatment.



Is this what Brexit has driven us to? #BREXIT #NHS #Yellowhammer pic.twitter.com/QIKtfjqjNG — ℝ𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕖𝕝 (@icklepickle) August 19, 2019