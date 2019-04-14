Maajid Nawaz: Established Left's Obsession With Anti-Imperialism Led To Anti-Semitism

Maajid Nawaz outlines how Jeremy Corbyn's 'obsession' with anti-imperialism is what led him to support Hamas and Hezbollah and make America 'public enemy number one'.

Speaking on his LBC show, Maajid Nawaz said that an "obsession with anti-imperialism" led the Labour leader to cast his support for Hamas and Hezbollah, calling them his friends on Iranian state TV.

"It's the established left of today's obsession with anti-imperialism and anti-American as a consequence sentiment, which leads to the anti-Semitism," he said.

"The obsession with attacking Israel and delegitimising it as a state as opposed to just focussing on the government of Netenhahu and critiquing his policies.

"But the obsession with Israel, all of that comes from the anti-imperialist umbrella that has led to the creation of people like Ken Livingstone, George Galloway, and Jeremy Corbyn is one of them."

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: PA

His comments come after a secret recording of Mr Corbyn talking about anti-Semitism within the Labour Party emerges online.

In a private meeting with Dame Margaret Hodge, the party leader is reported to have expressed concern of evidence of complaints of anti-Semitism were being "mislaid, ignored or not used" and that a "better system" was needed.