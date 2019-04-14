Maajid Nawaz: Established Left's Obsession With Anti-Imperialism Led To Anti-Semitism

14 April 2019, 14:52 | Updated: 14 April 2019, 14:54

Maajid Nawaz outlines how Jeremy Corbyn's 'obsession' with anti-imperialism is what led him to support Hamas and Hezbollah and make America 'public enemy number one'.

Speaking on his LBC show, Maajid Nawaz said that an "obsession with anti-imperialism" led the Labour leader to cast his support for Hamas and Hezbollah, calling them his friends on Iranian state TV.

"It's the established left of today's obsession with anti-imperialism and anti-American as a consequence sentiment, which leads to the anti-Semitism," he said.

"The obsession with attacking Israel and delegitimising it as a state as opposed to just focussing on the government of Netenhahu and critiquing his policies.

"But the obsession with Israel, all of that comes from the anti-imperialist umbrella that has led to the creation of people like Ken Livingstone, George Galloway, and Jeremy Corbyn is one of them."

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: PA

His comments come after a secret recording of Mr Corbyn talking about anti-Semitism within the Labour Party emerges online.

In a private meeting with Dame Margaret Hodge, the party leader is reported to have expressed concern of evidence of complaints of anti-Semitism were being "mislaid, ignored or not used" and that a "better system" was needed.

