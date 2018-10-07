Maajid Rows With Corbyn Supporter Who Accused Him Of Being Tory Mouthpiece

Maajid Nawaz didn't take too lightly to a Corbyn supporter accusing him of being a mouthpiece for Theresa May, especially when he learned she missed the start of his show...

The row began when Mary refused to answer Maajid's question as to whether Corbyn could ever call the BNP 'friends'.

But when she said that he should work for the Conservative Party, he accused her of "Islamsplaining".

"Now what you've done as a non-Muslim is call up and tell me that Corbyn is supporting people like me in our communities, when i'm suggesting to you that by supporting and calling terrorists 'friends', he's letting us down because he's surrendering us to the bigots within our communities," he said.

"You're not answering my question, you're just talking at me."

Maajid Nawaz. Picture: LBC

The row took a turn when Mary said that it was obvious that Corbyn was 'not going to call the fascist BNP his friends', as Maajid replied: So if the BNP are his fascists why is it okay for terrorists, who are actual violent fascists like Hamas and Hezbollah, to be called his friends?"

"Are you just going to defend Corbyn defending terrorists?" he asked.

But Mary said: "All you want to do is go along with the Mrs May attack on Jeremy Corbyn because he wants to create a more equal society."

Her accusation prompted one last question from Maajid: "Did you listen to the first hour of my show?"

Mary replied: "No I did not."

"Do you know what the topic was?" Maajid asked.

Mary replied: "No I do not."

