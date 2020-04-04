Election of Kier Starmer is "New beginning for Labour" says David Lammy

By Seán Hickey

David Lammy told Maajid Nawaz that he can picture new Labour leader Kier Starmer in 10 Downing Street.

David Lammy is the Labour MP for Tottenham and he joined Maajid Nawaz to react to the election of Kier Starmer as the new leader of the Labour Party.

Mr. Lammy believes that Labour is currently on a transformative journey and Sir Kier Starmer "represents the beginning of that journey".

He saw that for the new Labour leader, coronavirus is the number one issue that the Sir Kier must take action on. Mr. Lammy felt that "working with the government on the crisis of our time" will be a necessity for Mr. Starmer as he embarks on his leadership.

Maajid agreed with much of David Lammy's sentiment, stating that the election of Sir Keir Starmer "seems like a refreshing change" for the Labour Party. He added that "in terms of party politics it's a new chapter."

David Lammy felt that Kier Starmer is the right candidate to take over Labour. Picture: PA

Feeling the ambition of a reborn Labour Party, David Lammy stated the opinion that the new leader "looks prime ministerial". Stating that he could picture Sir Kier Starmer at the steps of Downing Street.

Coming back to earth, Mr. Lammy stated that Mr. Starmer has "got to deal with some of the problems the party has" citing the anti-semitism scandal that Labour has faced in the past.

A lot of thought has to go into selection for his shadow cabinet the MP for Tottenham stated. With the versatility of politics in Labour, David Lammy stated that Kier Starmer has to assemble a united team.

Mr. Lammy insisted that "the essential challenge will be to deal with the coronavirus" and that how Mr. Starmer treats the crisis will be vital for how his leadership sets off.

It is also important, according to Mr. Lammy that the new leader assures the country that he has heard them and address why Labour faced such a momentous loss in the last election.