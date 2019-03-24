Maajid Nawaz: David Lidington Is The 'Fall Guy' For Michael Gove

Amid speculation that Theresa May is fighting off a Cabinet coup, Maajid Nawaz suggests that deputy PM David Lidington could act as a 'fall guy' for Michael Gove.

Prime Minister Theresa May is under pressure to set a date to which she will resign as Prime Minister in an effort to gains support for her Brexit deal in Parliament.

The Times newspaper reports that 11 cabinet ministers wanted Mrs May to step aside in favour of somebody else, with six suggesting Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington as a caretaker Prime Minister.

Speaking on his LBC show, Maajid Nawaz said that he didn't believe Mr Lidington would struggle to carry the authority to be Prime Minister in the current state of politics.

"If Theresa May struggles to command the respect of Parliament, to command the respect of government, to command the respect of the nation, and to command the respect of Brussels, how on earth is David Lidington - who nobody has heard of - going to command the respect of all four?" he said.

Maajid Nawaz in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Maajid said: "Michael Gove has been softening his line on Brexit recently, softening his line on many things, but also has interestingly a proven track record in various government departments whether it be education or the Ministry of Justice or more recently at environment where he's able to move entire government departments to bring in radical reforms.

"Though David Livingston's name is being floated, it could well be that he's the fall guy for the dark horse approaching from behind which is indeed Michael Gove.

"You need authority and gravitas to be able to get us through this Brexit conundrum and David Lidington will struggle to carry that authority and gravitas.

"So you need a recognised name, somebody that has proven they have a track record for delivery."