Maajid Nawaz's Electric Response To Jeremy Corbyn's Brexit Promise

A passionate Maajid Nawaz tore into Jeremy Corbyn after he pushed to lead a government of national unity to stop a no-deal Brexit.

The Labour leader made a major speech this morning, promising to do everything necessary "to stop a disastrous no-deal Brexit".

After listening to Mr Corbyn's speech, a wound-up Maajid let loose, insisting that Remainers simply don't trust the Labour leader to lead the country.

Speaking while standing in for James O'Brien, Maajid said: "Mr Corbyn has done everything possible up until this point to thwart any Remain-backed plans. The man has been a Brexiter from before I was born.

"In 1974, Jeremy Corbyn voted against European integration. And every single time the subject of European integration came up in Parliament since then, the man has voted against a ever closer union.

Maajid Nawaz had strong words for Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: PA / LBC

"So why should anyone believe that this man has suddenly found he's Remain conscience and wants to lead this nation back to the great and the good.

"It is simply not plausible and remain backing MPs know this. Because the Remain-supporting MPs see through you. And they see through your transparency.

"You're a Brexiter who hijacked the Labour Party, as your own deputy, Tom Watson realises, which is why he's spoken out so boldly against you.

"So, yes, it's good that you will support a motion of no confidence against Boris Johnson. But it is not good, it is not good if you think you can then come in at this last stage at the 11th hour and lead the people that you betrayed.

"We don't trust you Mr. Corbyn to stop Brexit, you are not a Remainer.

"I'd rather have Ken Clarke than you, as the caretaker Prime Minister to stop Brexit. I'd rather have Dominic Grieve than you as the caretaker Prime Minister to stop Brexit.

"Guess why? Because what matters to me more is that they supported remaining in the European Union, not that they are members of the Conservative Party.

"You are tribal, and your tribal to your tribal faction within your tribe. It's like a sub-tribe, like a sect, led by people at Momentum. You just want to stop the Tories. We want to stop Brexit. They're not the same thing. They are different things.

"And at the end of the day, at the end of the day, we all know that what you did is you betrayed the interests of this country for the narrow party political interests of the Corbyn-led Labour Party. And so what you're promising us now I'm afraid is too little and too late."

