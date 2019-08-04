Maajid Nawaz's Explosive Row With Gun Advocate Over Argument To Increase Firearm Ownership

This is what happened when a gun advocate snapped at Maajid Nawaz after his argument for preventing mass shootings by flooding the market with more guns was pulled apart.

The More Guns Less Crime author John R Lott Junior told Maajid that if everybody carried a gun, mass shooters would be easily stopped.

But when Maajid asked whether it would make it "exceedingly difficult" for emergency services to distinguish between a rampaging shooter and those trying to defend themselves, the advocate agreed.

"In theory it might be, but in practice it's not because you don't see it," John replied.

"Is it possible that somebody could shoot a by-stander, sure," John said, adding: "But it doesn't happen."

Maajid replied: "It hasn't happened yet, but this is anecdotal evidence isn't it?"

Maajid Nawaz pulled apart this gun advocates argument for 'flooding the market' with more guns to prevent gun crime. Picture: LBC

But as the conversation continued and John began to lose his temper, the LBC presenter pointed out where there might be a problem.

"I wouldn't want to be with you with your temper if you were carrying a gun," Maajid quipped. "Why are you shouting at me?"

"This is the problem, isn't it? People with bad tempers who are carrying guns may snap!" Maajid said.

"If you had a gun and you were sitting in front of me would I not be entitled to feel slightly scared of you?"

But when John dodged the question, Maajid pulled him up, which only enraged John further.

"If you carry a gun, and you have a temper like yourself, why should somebody feel less scared of you?" Maajid said.

John replied: "Permit holders in the United States are incredibly law abiding."

Watch the explosive exchange in full in the video above.