Former Conservative Muslim Forum Chair Says Government Will "Crash And Burn" Under Johnson

The expelled Chair of the Conservative Muslim Forum has said that Boris Johnson's government will "crash and burn" by the end of the year.

Mohammed Amin resigned from the Conservative Party earlier this week after being expelled as Chair of the Conservative Muslim Forum for questioning Boris Johnson’s "moral integrity".

He said: "I find it totally unacceptable to have a senior politician, in this case the Leader of the party, who I think no longer cares about truth and falsehood.

"I believe he will advance his own career and has advanced his own career completely careless of the impact on other people, often vulnerable people."

Mr Amin told LBC he would join another political party, most likely the Liberal Democrats, if the government hasn't fallen by the end of 2019.