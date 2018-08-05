Former Tommy Robinson Aide Scared For Her Safety

A former aide to Tommy Robinson says she lives in fear of her safety after ending her work with him.

Tommy Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was released from prison on bail after winning an appeal against a contempt of court finding.

But his former aide, Lucy Brown, told Maajid Nawaz how she didn't like how violent the movement had turned.

She said: "At the free Tommy protests, there was a small element that turned violent and they were attacking police, and some were attacking police horses.

"They don't necessarily have to be out on the street and doing such things to address these issues.

"There's a lot people can do, just by sitting at home and engaging with YouTube videos.

"You can just expand your mind without having to actually go out and get into fisticuffs.

"I don't like how much violence we're seeing these days, it's increased dramatically over the last two years."

Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson. Picture: PA

Lucy told Maajid that there was a problem with grooming gangs, but it was not right to label everybody the same.

She said: "We do have a massive problem with grooming gangs - that's true.

"But it's not as if every Muslim in this country is going home and saying 'isn't it lovely that we can do all of this and get away with it?'

"That's not true."