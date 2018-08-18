Grime Artist Blames "C*** A*** Government" For Gang Violence

A grime artist says young people have no sense of purpose and that the government is ignoring the root causes of rising violence.

Grime artist Saskilla, also known as The Grime Minister, says the "c*** a*** government" is "ignoring the factors of why this [rise in violence] is actually happening".

Speaking on LBC, Saskilla said: "It's all knowledge, a lot of people don't have a lot of knowledge.

"A lot of people don't have the tools, they don't have the repertoire in their bank in their minds to work out what's going on around them - so they fall into traps or purpose."

'The Grime Minister' Saskilla interviewed by Maajid Nawaz in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

He said: "When I was young I realised I needed to have a purpose, whether it be me trying to enlighten other people through music, or tell my story, or whether it be to try provide for my family and make them proud.

"I need to have a purpose.

"We know what the rise is.

"We've got a c*** a*** government, they don't give a c*** about what's going on.

"They say a rise in knife crime but yet we're ignoring the factors of why this is actually happening.

"This is a punishment from the government."

