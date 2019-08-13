Maajid Nawaz Hammers The Guardian For Their Criticism Of Nigel Farage

Maajid Nawaz was surprised by The Guardian's take on Nigel Farage's Royal Family comments and believes the left has become too tribal.

The Guardian was in the unusual position of defending the Royal Family following the Brexit Party leader's controversial comments - something Maajid only believes they only did to be contrary to Nigel Farage.

Speaking on LBC while standing in for James O'Brien, he said: "There's a problem with our debate in this day and age today. And it's become so tribal.

"Instead of being about ideas, it's become about personalities and tribes.

"And so our position on any one given political topic is dictated by who's saying it.

Maajid Nawaz was surprised by the Guardian's take on Nigel Farage. Picture: PA / LBC

"So think about this. Over the course of my lifetime, it used to be the left that was pro free speech, that was anti dogma and that was irreverent to authority and would also look down on a sense of prudishness and sexual conservatism, right?

"That used to be the left's domain. Over the course of my lifetime, it's completely flipped on its head."

